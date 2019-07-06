WaltonTribune.com

feature
For more than two years, motorists eastbound on U.S. 78 between Loganville and Between saw a banner asking for help to find a kidney for Kim Fuller. One person who saw the banner was inspired, and donated her son’s kidney when he died last month from injuries in a Putnam County car crash. Pictured at the banner are, from left, Tracy Johnson, the mother of donor Gabe Johnson; Jimmy Fuller; Kim Fuller; Briona Hooper; Bryce Johnson and Kenny Johnson.
Banner inspires woman to give son’s kidney after fatal crash
Are you registered to be an organ donor?
Signing up to be an organ donor is easy, but many people don't do it. Have you?
