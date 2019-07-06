WaltonTribune.com

For more than two years, motorists eastbound on U.S. 78 between Loganville and Between saw a banner asking for help to find a kidney for Kim Fuller. One person who saw the banner was inspired, and donated her son’s kidney when he died last month from injuries in a Putnam County car crash. Pictured at the banner are, from left, Tracy Johnson, the mother of donor Gabe Johnson; Jimmy Fuller; Kim Fuller; Briona Hooper; Bryce Johnson and Kenny Johnson.