Walton County School District 3 county schools named AP Honor Schools

Walnut Grove sets pace with 4 honors

  • Walnut Grove's Class of 2019

    Jewell Pope | JP Image Studios

    The Class of 2019 at Walnut Grove High School merited recognition as an Advanced Placement STEM, STEM Achievement, Humanities and Humanities Achievement school by graduates' success on AP exams.

Posted: Monday, February 10, 2020 3:14 pm | Updated: 3:21 pm, Mon Feb 10, 2020.

3 county schools named AP Honor Schools Special to The Tribune The Walton Tribune | 0 comments

MONROE, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Education and State Superintendent Richard Woods named Loganville High School, Monroe Area High School and Walnut Grove High School 2020 Advanced Placement Honor Schools based on the AP exam performance of last year’s graduates.

“I commend all three of our high schools for this high honor,” Director of Secondary Curriculum Celeste Cannon said.

“Our district is committed to preparing students for post-secondary opportunities and setting them up for success at the next level with Advanced Placement. We strive to continue achieving high levels of AP success each year and appreciate the hard work of our teachers, coordinators and students — they are certainly deserving of this recognition.”

AP Honor School Recognitions:

AP STEM Schools – Loganville, Monroe Area and Walnut Grove high schools

Schools with students testing in at least two AP math courses and two AP science courses (AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science A)

AP STEM Achievement Schools – Loganville and Walnut Grove high schools

Schools with students testing in at least two AP math courses and two AP science courses and at least 40% of exam scores on AP math and AP science exams earning scores of three or higher.

AP Humanities School – Walnut Grove High School

Schools with a minimum of five students testing in each of the following AP categories: one ELA course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course and one world language course.

AP Humanities Achievement School – Walnut Grove High School

AP Humanities schools (see above definition) with at least 50% of all AP Humanities exams earning scores of 3 or higher.

Posted on Monday, February 10, 2020 3:14 pm. Updated: 3:21 pm.

