Police ask for help to find 2 burglary suspects

Posted: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 11:36 am | Updated: 11:47 am, Tue Aug 6, 2019.

From staff reports WaltonTribune.com

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Two men tried to break into a vacant business just outside Loganville last month, and now police are asking for the public’s help.

It happened July 17 at 630 Athens Highway in unincorporated Gwinnett County. Police put out their call for assistance Tuesday.

A detective obtained surveillance videos and saw two suspects arriving in a maroon Dodge Ram pickup truck with large running boards. Both suspects are heavyset white men.

Suspect No. 1 is wearing a yellow shirt, dark pants, Nike shoes, gloves and a red hat.

Suspect No. 2 is wearing a bluish-gray shirt, dark pants, black Nike shoes, one blue glove and one yellow glove.

Both suspects were holding crow bars. When the opened the back door of the building, an alarm deterred them and the fled the scene.

If you can identify the suspects, contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeatl.com.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for an arrest and indictment. Cite case No. 19-065423.

Posted on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 11:36 am. Updated: 11:47 am.

