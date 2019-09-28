Friendship Festival's 25th year headlines local festival season

Friendship Festival in Social Circle: Oct 5

Twenty-five years ago, a group of Social Circle citizens decided they wanted to do something to bring the local community together every fall.

They started the first Friendship Festival. It’s been around every fall since, inviting thousands to downtown Social Circle to celebrate togetherness, eat fried foods, listen to music, paint faces and support local craft makers.

“It’s done nothing but grow every year,” Amber McKibben, Social Circle’s Main Street director, said.

This year will be no different in most ways. It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 5. There will be almost 100 vendors, food, live music, face painting, other kids activities and more.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Community” the same theme as the first Friendship Festival. Social Circle High School art teacher Jaime Joiner designed a special logo for the event.

A few of the changes this year will be that the festival will only be on Cherokee, since through traffic needs to use Hightower Trail since the bridge is out.

This will be the second year without a parade, which has proved too logistically difficult and expensive to properly pull off, McKibben said.

She said she was excited to continue this proud tradition in Social Circle and thanked everyone who has and will help make it happen.

“Volunteers are what make Friendship Festival happen,” she said.

Fall Fest in Monroe: Oct 12

Monroe will host its Fall Fest on Oct. 12 in downtown from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The inaugural Kickin’ Breast Cancer 5K will start at 7:30 a.m. Registration is $20. Prizes will be awarded to top finishers.

A Kids Costume contest will be at 1 p.m at the Historic Courthouse, with registration between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

There will also be food and craft vendors and other fun throughout downtown Monroe during the day.

AutumnFest in Loganville: Oct 19

Autumn Fest welcomes thousands of residents and guests to the downtown area for food, fun and entertainment.

Scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19, the annual fall festival is among the biggest events in Loganville.

More than 200 vendors offered a variety of crafts and other wares, promoted their businesses and tempted taste buds at last year’s festival — the most in the history of the fall festival.

This year’s Autumn Fest presented by Piedmont Walton Hospital.

Following the day-long festival will be the city’s final outdoor concert of the year, which will kick off at 6 p.m.

Poppy Festival in Good Hope: Oct 26

The Good Hope Poppy Festival honors the Poppy Lady, Moina Michael.

After World War I, the Good Hope native raised support all over the world for veterans and popularized the poppy as a symbol for veteran’s causes. That tradition continues today.

This year the Poppy Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. near city hall in Good Hope.

Music will be performed throughout the day, including Briarwood Brothers, Hitman and Hellcats and Velvet Willow.

50 food and craft vendors will be set up around the festival grounds.

There will also be a raffle, hay ride and opportunities to learn about the history of Moina Michael.

Proceeds go toward buying a veteran an all terrain chair.