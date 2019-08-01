LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A Walton County School District bus was rear-ended on the first day of school.

No one was reported injured, school district spokeswoman Callen Moore said.

Thirteen students from Youth Middle and Walnut Grove High schools were on board when the crash happened Thursday morning on Georgia 81 at Atha Circle, south of the middle school in the Youth community.

The Georgia State Patrol responded.

It was the second time in five years for the school year to start off with a bus crash. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent rear-ended a bus outside Loganville Elementary School on the second day of the 2015-16 term, when the school was on Lawrenceville Road.