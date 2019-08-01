WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Walton County School District No one hurt when bus rear-ended

Bus carried 13 Walnut Grove, Youth students

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, August 1, 2019 10:52 am

No one hurt when bus rear-ended David Clemons | The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A Walton County School District bus was rear-ended on the first day of school.

No one was reported injured, school district spokeswoman Callen Moore said.

Thirteen students from Youth Middle and Walnut Grove High schools were on board when the crash happened Thursday morning on Georgia 81 at Atha Circle, south of the middle school in the Youth community.

The Georgia State Patrol responded.

It was the second time in five years for the school year to start off with a bus crash. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent rear-ended a bus outside Loganville Elementary School on the second day of the 2015-16 term, when the school was on Lawrenceville Road.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

More about

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Thursday, August 1, 2019 10:52 am. | Tags:

Similar Stories

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

What's the biggest problem facing Walton County?

What do you think is an issue facing Walton County that needs to be addressed going into the next decade?

Total Votes: 363

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]