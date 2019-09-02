ATLANTA — With mandatory evacuation of areas of coastal Georgia beginning Monday in advance of Hurricane Dorian, the Georgia Department of Transportation encourages evacuees to plan their evacuation routes and reminds citizens that there are numerous routes throughout the state that provide alternatives to the already-congested interstates.

On Saturday, Gov. Brian P. Kemp issued a state of emergency for 12 southeast Georgia counties — Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce and Wayne — in anticipation of the storm. On Sunday, Kemp also issued a mandatory evacuation order for all areas east of Interstate 95 that could be impacted by potential storm surge from Hurricane Dorian. Residents living in those counties are expected to begin mandatory evacuations beginning at noon Monday. Counties in the mandatory evacuation area east of I-95 include Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh.

To facilitate travel from mandatory evacuation zones and areas of expected impact from the storm, Georgia DOT, working in coordination with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and Georgia State Patrol, will contraflow I-16 from Savannah through U.S. 441 in Dublin to allow evacuation traffic the opportunity to use all four lanes of I-16 in the westbound direction.

Contraflow will begin on I-16 at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, and will remain in place until further notice.

Georgia DOT Highway Emergency Response Operators (HEROs) and Georgia State Patrol have formed 13 strike teams that will assist with traffic situations that may occur.

“We urge the public to heed all warnings and evacuation orders; as we saw with Hurricane Matthew in 2016, a hurricane doesn’t have to make landfall in an area to produce significant impacts,” Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry said. “This is about safety, not speed. We ask that everyone plan ahead, preselect your evacuation route using 511, carry needed supplies and exercise patience and discretion. We’re all in this together.”

Beginning Monday, 12 Coordinated Highway Assistance and Maintenance Program (CHAMP) operators will be deployed to I-95 and I-75 between Florida and Macon to provide motorists assistance and traffic control for the increased volume of evacuation traffic from Florida and the Georgia coast

On Tuesday, 21 HEROs will begin assisting with contraflow and traffic management on I-16.While citizens are urged to consider all possible evacuation routes, motorists are reminded that Georgia DOT will contraflow I-16 from Savannah to Dublin beginning Tuesday. A median crossover on I-16 east of I-95 will cross traffic over onto I-16 eastbound lanes to travel westbound. All eastbound access at interchanges will be blocked from Dublin to Savannah on I-16 during the contraflow process.

Travelers may exit contraflow lanes at the following locations:

Exit 143 @ SR 30 / US 280 (Exit to Pembroke at Ellabell, Georgia)

Exit 116 @ SR 73 / SR 301 (Exit to Statesboro and Claxton at Metter, Georgia)

Exit 104 @ SR 23 / SR 121 (Exit to Metter and Reidsville at Metter, Georgia)

Exit 90 @ SR 4 / US 1 (Swainsboro, Georgia)

Exit 71 @ SR 15 / SR 78 (Exit to Soperton and Adrian at Soperton, Georgia)

Exit 67 @ SR 29 (Soperton, Georgia)

Exit 51 @ SR 31 / US 319 / US 441 (Dublin, Georgia)

A crossover on I-16 at SR 26 (MP 38) in Laurens County will direct traffic back to regular westbound lanes prior to arrival in Macon. All westbound exits will remain open after Dublin.

Motorists are also reminded that shoulders on interstates are reserved for — and are being actively used by — emergency vehicles only. They are not to be used for passenger vehicles.