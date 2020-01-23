Operation Benchwarmer targets crime across region

ATHENS, Ga. — More than 300 federal, state and local law enforcement agents joined forces to target gang activity in Walton County and northeast Georgia.

It was known as Operation Benchwarmer. Officials said $955,986 worth of illegal drugs were seized, along with 43 guns and assault rifles and $84,013 in cash.

U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler and Chief Cleveland Spruill of Athens-Clarke police appeared Thursday to announce the unsealing of indictments. It capped an operation in the Athens area that represented 23 law enforcement agencies and task forces including the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Sixteen people were arrested and one defendant remains on the loose. Authorities continue to look for 25-year-old Andrew Bravo “Droopy” Jimenez of Athens and Texas.

“This operation represents the best of what law enforcement can accomplish when federal, state and local agencies come together with the unified goal of eradicating drug trafficking from a community,” Peeler said

Gov. Brian Kemp, am Athens native, has made a crackdown on gang activity a priority in the first year of his administration.