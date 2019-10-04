WaltonTribune.com

George Walton Academy 44, Providence Christian 7: Bulldogs calm the Storm

Another 3-score night for Ellerbee extends GWA winning streak

Posted: Friday, October 4, 2019 11:48 pm

Chaz Cooksey | Correspondent

MONROE — After an early season loss to Jeff Saturday’s Hebron Christian Academy Lions, George Walton has now reeled off three consecutive victories, including a dominating 44-7 performance against Providence Christian Academy on Friday night.

Junior running back Jackson Ellerbee set the tone on offense, running for three touchdowns during the win to give the Bulldogs their first Region 8-A, Divison B, win and their fifth win on the season.

Laythan Folgman reached the end zone to start the game with a 24-yard touchdown run.

Ellerbee followed with a 26-yard TD run of his own to put the Dawgs up 13-0 after a missed PAT. Ellerbee scored again shortly after on a 7-yard run to put GWA up 20-0 early in the second quarter.

Ellerbee finished the night with his third and final TD of 25 yards to make it 27-0.

Folgman later scored for his second TD of the night on a 25-yard carry, extending the lead to 34-0 going into the half.

Freshman Carter Pain had a good night himself, including a short 1-yard touchdown after a 79-yard run to get deep into Storm territory.

Senior Wesley Long finished the Bulldogs’ scoring with a 42 yard field goal that cleared with plenty of leg to make it 44-0.

Providence eventually scored at the end of the game to make it a 44-7 final.

The Bulldogs look to stamp their name among the elites next week with a battle against second-ranked Athens Academy on the road.

Posted on Friday, October 4, 2019 11:48 pm. Updated: 11:50 pm.

  • acpayne16 posted at 6:47 am on Sat, Oct 5, 2019.

    acpayne16 Posts: 0

    Nice Article Chaz. It is Carter “Payne”. Thank you!


     
College Football

