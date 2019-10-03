WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Walton County 2 crashes with injuries on Thursday morning

2 injured in crashes, assistant fire chief says

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 3, 2019 8:33 am

2 crashes with injuries on Thursday morning David Clemons | The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

MONROE, Ga. — Injuries were reported in two serious crashes in Walton County on Thursday morning.

Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said a one-vehicle crash was reported at Bold Springs Road Northwest at Nicholsville Road. One patient sustained “minor to moderate injuries,” League said.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said one lane of Bold Springs Road was blocked.

A second crash occurred in Jersey at Monroe-Jersey Road and Youth-Jersey Road. One critical injury was reported in the two-vehicle crash.

The street was closed at about 8:30 a.m. with multiple emergency vehicles on the scene.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Thursday, October 3, 2019 8:33 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

What are your thoughts on climate change?

Climate change was in the news this week, as the focus of a conference at the United Nations and rallies around the country. What do you think of the issue?

Total Votes: 66

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]