MONROE, Ga. — Injuries were reported in two serious crashes in Walton County on Thursday morning.

Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said a one-vehicle crash was reported at Bold Springs Road Northwest at Nicholsville Road. One patient sustained “minor to moderate injuries,” League said.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said one lane of Bold Springs Road was blocked.

A second crash occurred in Jersey at Monroe-Jersey Road and Youth-Jersey Road. One critical injury was reported in the two-vehicle crash.

The street was closed at about 8:30 a.m. with multiple emergency vehicles on the scene.