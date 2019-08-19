MONROE, Ga. — Qualifying begins Monday for elections in several Walton County cities.

Voters in Social Circle and Walnut Grove will be choosing their mayor this fall. In those cities, plus Monroe and Loganville, City Council seats will be up for grabs.

Two seats on the Social Circle Board of Education will be decided as well.

Elections in all four cities will be Nov. 5. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 7.

Loganville

Three seats on the City Council will be up for election. They will be decided on an at-large basis.

The seats currently are held by Skip Baliles, Jay Boland and Linda Dodd.

Baliles has told The Walton Tribune he won’t seek a third term. Boland said he’s running for reelection, and Dodd has not declared.

Qualifying is Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until noon and 1 until 4:30 p.m. Candidates must pay a nonrefundable $180 qualifying fee.

Monroe

Five seats on the City Council are up for election, and most if not all will see the incumbents running.

Lee P. Malcom said she’s running again in District 1. Myoshia Crawford has not said if she’s seeking a second term in District 2.

Larry Bradley said he’ll run again in District 4. Norman Garrett, who was elected without opposition four years ago, said he’ll run for a second term in the 5th District.

Nathan Little, whose District 7 is one of two “superdistricts,” also is running for reelection.

The Walton County Board of Elections manages elections for the city of Monroe. Qualifying will be from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Board of Elections office at the Walton County Government Building, 303 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe.

The qualifying fee is $180.

Social Circle

Social Circle voters will choose their mayor this year, as well as two council members.

Mayor Hal W. Dally is running for a third term. Councilman Tyson Jackson has said he’s running for reelection in District 2, and Councilman Steve Shelton hasn’t announced his plans in District 4.

There are two seats up for election on the city Board of Education. Tonia Lumpkin is up for reelection in District 1, while Patrick Dally’s term is expiring in District 3.

Qualifying begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday and will continue from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. weekdays through Friday. Candidates will need to file a notice of candidacy at City Hall, 166 N. Cherokee Road, and pay a qualifying fee equal to 3% of the annual salary of the office sought.

Walnut Grove

Mayor Lamar Lee is not running for another term in Walnut Grove, and two members of the City Council have said they’re running to succeed him.

Mayor Pro Tem Carol D. Witcher is running, but her term on the City Council expires this year anyway. Councilman Mark Moore is running for mayor too and will have to resign his seat.

The seats held by Witcher and Kevin Shultz are on the ballot this year.

Qualifying will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at City Hall, 2581 Leone Ave.

Qualifying fees are $72 for mayor and $21.60 for council seats.