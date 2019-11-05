Voting is underway in elections in Loganville, Monroe, Social Circle and Walnut Grove.

Polls will be open until 7 p.m.

In Loganville, voters are choosing three seats on the City Council. In the at-large race, incumbents Jay Boland and Linda Dodd are running for reelection. Misty Cox, Bill DuVall and Femi Oduwole are running as well.

Monroe has five City Council seats on the ballot, although just four are challenged.

Myoshia Crawford is seeking a second term in District 2; Clayton Mathias is challenging her. Larry Bradley is running for reelection in District 4 against Kim Greenlee.

In District 5, Councilman Norman Garrett is squaring off against Stephen Peters, and in the 7th District “superdistrict,” Nathan Little seeks reelection against challenger Lisa Smith.

District 1 Councilwoman Lee P. Malcom is unopposed.

Social Circle has a race for mayor, with two-term incumbent Hal W. Dally encountering a strong challenge from former Councilman David L. Keener.

Keener resigned his seat on the City Council — where he served as mayor pro tem — in August to run for the higher office.

Two people are challenging Councilman Joseph S. “Steve” Shelton in District 4: Ann M. Overbeck and John J. “Jay” Perpall IV.

Councilman Tyson Jackson is unopposed in District 2.

Two seats on the city’s Board of Education also are contested. In District 1, incumbent Tonia Lumpkin is running for reelection against Michael Atlee O’Conor Jr., and in District 3, incumbent Patrick Dally is seeking a full term against Stephen Lee Trantham.

Walnut Grove has a mayor’s race, with incumbent Carol D. Witcher — who ascended to the role after Lamar Lee retired this summer — seeking a full term. Former Councilman Steven Mark Moore opposes her in what’s become a hotly contested race.

Two seats on the Walnut Grove City Council will be decided too. Voters will choose two candidates in the at-large race from a pool that includes Mary L. Hall, Stephanie Fox Moncrief, incumbent Kevin E. Shultz, Sarah Vertice Weaver and Joseph J. Wilchek.