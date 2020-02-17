BOLD SPRINGS, Ga. — Four people were hurt Monday morning in a crash that shut down a state highway.

Walton County Fire Rescue and Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene of a crash at Georgia 81 and Bentley Road. Assistant Chief Craig League said two critical injuries were reported. Those victims were transported to Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Two other people sustained minor injuries and were taken by Walton EMS to Piedmont Walton Hospital.

One lane was opened by about 9:45 a.m., 1 1/2 hour after the crash was reported.

It’s the same spot where a four-car crash caused injuries on the night of Feb. 8.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for Walton and surrounding counties until 11 a.m. Monday.