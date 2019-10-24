Suspects arrested after KFC robbery

MONROE, Ga. — Two minutes after police arrived at the scene of an armed robbery, the suspects were in custody.

Monroe police were called to a robbery in progress at KFC, 1100 W. Spring St., on Wednesday night.

Police got the call at about 10:56 p.m. and arrived three minutes later.

Several victims told the responding officers they saw three men, armed and wearing masks, enter the restaurant and demand money while brandishing their weapons. The men then fled the area on foot.

Officers nearby made a traffic stop on at 11:01 at the corner of North Midland Avenue and East Marable Street on charges of failure to maintain lane and driving with a cracked windshield. While on the traffic stop, the officers received further information about the suspects involved with the armed robbery and connected them with the people they had stopped.

Charged were three Monroe residents: 20-year-old Demartray Anton Eberhart of 207 Reed Way, 27-year-old Demiqueon Kwonzee Wyatt of 521 Arcadia Court and 21-year-old Jaquan Shuntez Smith of 1006 Mill Creek Way. They were booked into the Walton County Jail early Thursday on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.