Gwinnett police said they’ve arrested two leaders and several other members of a gang known as the “59 Brim” Bloods.

One of the lower-level members is from Loganville and faces drug and gun charges.

Investigators with the county’s Gang Task Force began looking into the gang in January. The 59 Brim Blood set began in San Diego and has been documented in metro Atlanta for more than 10 years, engaging in murder, pimping, prostitution, robbery, assaults and illegal gun sales, and in trafficking heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Wonnawon Nush Wonzon, 29, of Brookhaven, was identified as the Atlanta leader of the gang. Evidence and later a confession led to 34-year-old Marlin Smith of Eden, North Carolina, as the gang’s leader in North Carolina and Virginia.

Both were arrested in Gwinnett County.

In July, the Gang Task Force identified Wonzon and four others as main targets of the investigation. They included 29-year-old Sceon Skeffers of Athens, 28-year-old Robert Lo of Lawrenceville, 23-year-old Anthony Savage of Norcross and 24-year-old Devery Dees of Commerce.

Police said the investigation led to the seizure of 72.4 grams of fentanyl, 139 grams of heroin, 57.6 grams of cocaine, 44.6 grams of MDMA (ecstasy) and 2,447 grams (nearly 5.4 pounds) of methamphetamine, and the recovery of 18 firearms, four of them stolen.

Also arrested are Keion King and Diamonique Dunning, both 24 of Duluth; 19-year-old Brianne Froeliger of Lexington, Georgia; 23-year-old Isaiah Lo, 25-year-old Fred Yarweh, 33-year-old Yei Yearney and 27-year-old Timorthy Nathaniel Thomas, all of Lawrenceville; 25-year-old Melia Bennett of Norcross; 38-year-old Renaldo Lawrence of 3568 Lake End Drive, Loganville; and 31-year-old Shunay Rawls and 60-year-old Gwendolyn Francies of High Point, North Carolina.

“We will combat criminal street gang activity through aggressive enforcement of Georgia laws,” Maj. Cleo Atwater, commander of the Special Investigations Section of Gwinnett police, said.

“We aim to educate the public about the dangers of joining and participating in criminal street gang activity.”

Police Chief Butch Ayers said the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, district attorney’s office, Lawrenceville police and FBI were involved in the investigation.