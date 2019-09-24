Softball: Grove hosts 2nd First Responders night

It’s a way to honor those who run toward danger and Walnut Grove’s softball team plans on keeping the event going as long as it can.

Tuesday marked the second First Responders night for the Lady Warriors softball team as Walnut Grove hosted rival Loganville and a very special first responder was expected to be in attendance for the event.

Matt Cooper, the Covington police officer shot in the line of duty whose story and recovery made national headlines, was slated to throw out the first pitch at Tuesday night’s contest.

It’s a far cry from where Cooper was just a year ago when Walnut Grove hosted its inaugural First Responders Night. Cooper had been wounded just a week prior to the event, so the gravity of the situation was still strong among the first responders in attendance. The Lady Warriors used the event to help raise money for Cooper and had Covington police Lt. Al Miller present to accept the donation.

“It’s been amazing the outpouring of support and love for Coop and his family during this whole ordeal,” Miller said at the time. “We’ve been very thankful for the support we’ve seen people give to him and his family.”

In all, Walnut Grove helped raise $1,600 for Cooper and his family.

“We’ve got a lot of parents that are first responders and it’s one of those things we felt like we needed to do,” Walnut Grove head coach Steven Foster said of the event. “It worked out well. I think 9/11 was the perfect day with the significance of what went on in our county that day. But then being able to raise over a thousand dollars for officer Cooper was great.

Even at the time, Cooper’s recovery was miraculous. The 35-year old is a six-year veteran of the Covington Police Department who served in the U.S. Army. He was shot in the head on Labor Day 2018 while tracking down a shoplifting suspect fleeing Walmart in Covington.

“I think it’s nothing short of a miracle,” Miller said of Cooper’s recovery the week after the incident. “From where we were the other day to where we are now it just miraculous. I’m no doctor, but just the reports we’ve gotten from the doctors and knowing what happened we’re all very happy to know where he is from where we started to where we are now.”

Last year’s contest was a fairly easy win for the Lady Warriors, defeating Clarke Central 15-0.