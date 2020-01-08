Gwinnett police said a man broke into a Taco Bell on Christmas morning, prepared food for himself then took a nap.

Now burglary detectives are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Cpl. Michele Pihera said a man approached the Taco Bell at 4880 Sugarloaf Parkway near Lawrenceville at about 12:15 a.m. Dec. 25 and entered through the drive-thru window.

Surveillance video showed the man using the restaurant’s fryers to make himself a meal, and then eating it. He then took a nap on the restaurant floor.

Before leaving about three hours later, he stole a laptop and tablet.

Pihera said the man was described as being black and wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt and black sneakers.

If you have information on the case, contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit stopcrimeatl.com. Cite case No. 19-0119268.