Hospitals to combine operations Aug. 28

The latest big change in Atlanta-area health care will take effect Aug. 28.

Northside Hospital and the Gwinnett Health System are completing arrangements to combine their health care operations in a merger that has been in the works for several years.

Debbie Mitcham, the longtime chief financial officer of Sandy Springs-based Northside, will be the new president and CEO of Northside’s Gwinnett health care campuses.

Phil Wolfe, the president and CEO of the Gwinnett system for the past 13 years, will retire effective Aug. 28.

Facilities in the Gwinnett Health System will begin to acquire the Northside name.

Gwinnett Medical Center – Lawrenceville will be called Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Gwinnett Medical Center – Duluth will be called Northside Hospital Duluth.

Katherine Watson, a spokeswoman for the Northside Hospital Healthcare System, said patients of the Gwinnett Health System will notice “virtually no changes in their regimen of treatment and care.”

For more information about billing and other updates, visit northsidegwinnett.com.