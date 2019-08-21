WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Hospitals to combine operations Aug. 28

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, August 21, 2019 3:44 pm

Hospitals to combine operations Aug. 28 David Clemons | The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

The latest big change in Atlanta-area health care will take effect Aug. 28.

Northside Hospital and the Gwinnett Health System are completing arrangements to combine their health care operations in a merger that has been in the works for several years.

Debbie Mitcham, the longtime chief financial officer of Sandy Springs-based Northside, will be the new president and CEO of Northside’s Gwinnett health care campuses.

Phil Wolfe, the president and CEO of the Gwinnett system for the past 13 years, will retire effective Aug. 28.

Facilities in the Gwinnett Health System will begin to acquire the Northside name.

Gwinnett Medical Center – Lawrenceville will be called Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Gwinnett Medical Center – Duluth will be called Northside Hospital Duluth.

Katherine Watson, a spokeswoman for the Northside Hospital Healthcare System, said patients of the Gwinnett Health System will notice “virtually no changes in their regimen of treatment and care.”

For more information about billing and other updates, visit northsidegwinnett.com.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

More about

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 3:44 pm. | Tags: ,

Similar Stories

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

How hot is it?

Walton County has seen high temperatures in the 90s for a solid week. How hot has it been?

Total Votes: 60

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]