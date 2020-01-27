Georgia muses over alcohol sales at athletic events

Ain’t nothin finer in the land than a drunk obnoxious Georgia fan. Soon, those fans may not even have to drink before entering Sanford Stadium.

University of Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity told the Athens Banner-Herald Monday afternoon he expects the topic of beer and wine sales at athletic events to be brought up at Georgia’s spring athletic board meetings, scheduled for June 3-5.

“We’re going through a lot of research right now from our peers,” McGarity told the Banner-Herald’s Mark Weiszer. “We’re doing some research in Sanford Stadium. We’re going through that whole process so when we have our board meeting (in June) we’ll have more information about that whole topic.”

Georgia would be the latest SEC to school to add alcohol sales to the general public at sporting events after the conference relaxed its rules on alcohol last spring. The university approved beer and wine sales for those in premium seating at Sanford Stadium during football games this past fall.

Last year, university president Jere Morehead said Georgia would “carefully evaluate” the SEC’s new rules on alcohol, but he was still concerned about consumption by those under the legal drinking age.

Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt all sold alcohol in general admission sections this past season. LSU, which defeated Georgia in the SEC title game and went on to win the national title, generated more than $2.259 million in net revenue from selling alcohol inside Death Valley. Tennessee generated about $1.46 million in revenue, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

“There are a lot of hurdles to go through,” McGarity said. “Nobody in our state does it right now. Georgia Tech may start it next year. No school has done it in the state yet. We’ve got to cross those bridges with Board of Regents approval and awareness and things like that.”

Rolling out alcohol sales at basketball and baseball games could be a way for the university to gauge how things may go during football games next fall should the school chose to go that route.

“If and when we roll it out, it will be an organized and fluid plan,” McGarity said. “We’re gathering the data as far as price points. We’re gathering the data that we collected all fall.

“We’re reviewing accessibility and wait lines and making sure that whatever we do, if and when we do add it, that it’s done the right way.”