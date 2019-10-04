Local man charged with battery

MONROE, Ga. — Monroe police arrested a local man who is wanted in Athens on charges of running from police amid the bustle of a Georgia football game.

Brandon Lanorris Thomas, 30, broke away from an Athens-Clarke police officer shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 21 on Pulaski Street, when large crowds were downtown for the University of Georgia home game against Notre Dame.

An officer reported meeting Thomas as he crossed Pulaski Street at West Broad Street against the light and ordering him back to the sidewalk.

Thomas reportedly gave a false name, and dispatchers said there was an active warrant for Brandon Thomas, who often used the name he gave the officer.

The officer learned Thomas was wanted and explained to him that he was being detained, but due to the crowds knew it was unlikely backup could arrive quickly. The officer placed a handcuff when Thomas allegedly resisted. The officer deployed a Taser, but it didn’t affect Thomas and he ran, yanking the handcuff from the officer’s hand and cutting his palm.

Thomas allegedly jumped over a retaining wall in the 200 block of West Broad Street and made his way onto Pulaski Street.

Police later found the vest Thomas was wearing, discarded in a church parking lot in the 100 block of North Newton Street.

Thomas, of 501 Pine Park St., Apartment E, was arrested at about 7:30 p.m. Monday on Davis Street in Monroe, according to Walton County jail records.

He was being held without bond on charges of obstruction of an officer, tampering with evidence and violating his probation.

He’s wanted in Athens on charges of felony obstruction, battery of a law enforcement officer, theft of handcuffs and failing to obey a traffic crosswalk device.

Police put the value of the Smith & Wesson handcuffs at $50.