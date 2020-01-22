High fire danger Wednesday

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Most of north and middle Georgia will be at risk for fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The low relative humidity is to blame. The National Weather Service Atlanta office said relative humidity of 25% or less can be expected for four or more hours Wednesday afternoon across most of the area, including Walton and surrounding counties.

Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s in the Monroe area. The next chance of rain is Thursday night, with an 80% likelihood.