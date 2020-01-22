WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

High fire danger Wednesday

Take caution if burning outdoors Wednesday afternoon

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 10:58 am

High fire danger Wednesday From staff reports The Walton Tribune | 0 comments

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Most of north and middle Georgia will be at risk for fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The low relative humidity is to blame. The National Weather Service Atlanta office said relative humidity of 25% or less can be expected for four or more hours Wednesday afternoon across most of the area, including Walton and surrounding counties.

Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s in the Monroe area. The next chance of rain is Thursday night, with an 80% likelihood.

Email: news@waltontribune.com

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 10:58 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

Which 2020 election do you think is most important for the future of Walton County?

Total Votes: 40

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2020, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]