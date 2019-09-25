WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Athens Social Circle man charged with rape

Bond denied on rape, kidnapping allegations

Julian Josiah Toussaint, 19, of Social Circle, Ga., was arrested Sunday morning, Sept. 22, 2019, and charged with rape and kidnapping in Athens.

Posted: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 9:05 am | Updated: 9:52 am, Wed Sep 25, 2019.

Social Circle man charged with rape David Clemons | The Tribune

A Social Circle man faces rape and kidnapping charges in Athens.

Athens-Clarke County police arrested 19-year-old Julian Josiah Toussaint of 265 Hinton Road on Sunday.

He was booked into the county jail shortly after 5 a.m.

Jail records indicate Toussaint is charged with rape, kidnapping and false imprisonment, all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge of battery.

The Athens Banner-Herald reported the case occurred between 8 p.m. and midnight Saturday at a home in Athens. Police said the suspect forced a 19-year-old woman against her will into a room.

She sustained cuts and bruises.

A magistrate judge denied bond for Toussaint.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

