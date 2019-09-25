A Social Circle man faces rape and kidnapping charges in Athens.

Athens-Clarke County police arrested 19-year-old Julian Josiah Toussaint of 265 Hinton Road on Sunday.

He was booked into the county jail shortly after 5 a.m.

Jail records indicate Toussaint is charged with rape, kidnapping and false imprisonment, all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge of battery.

The Athens Banner-Herald reported the case occurred between 8 p.m. and midnight Saturday at a home in Athens. Police said the suspect forced a 19-year-old woman against her will into a room.

She sustained cuts and bruises.

A magistrate judge denied bond for Toussaint.