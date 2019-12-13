Fowler: Honoring one of my former football coaches

Sometimes you get some sad news after a happy event and that’s exactly what I had happen last week after the Monroe Christmas parade when I heard about the passing of one of my high school football coaches.

Coach Ed Trail passed away last week at the age of 78.

To some, that name won’t ring a bell, but to those that went to school at Monroe Area anytime in the past 40 years, Coach Trail was likely to be seen on the football field.

Coach Trail was the head football coach at Monroe Area from 1980-1981 where he went 7-3 in both seasons. He left Monroe Area to take the head coaching job at Swainsboro, but soon found his way back to Walton County where he continued to coach as an assistant.

By the time I got to meet coach Trail going into my freshman year at Monroe Area in 2006, he was on the tail end of his teaching and coaching career. He stopped coaching at the end of my sophomore season in 2007, but he still coached as hard, or harder, as some of the younger guys on staff. He was an old school coach that didn’t care for nonsense and always loved the phrase “play ball.”

I’ll never forget the one time in spring practice going into my sophomore year when I had the bright idea I wanted to switch to full back as my offensive position. Coach Trail was coaching our running backs and full backs at the time and one day a few of us wouldn’t shut our mouths when he was trying to coach. So, two minutes into a 15-minute practice period, Coach Trail said “Fine, y’all can just roll until we go to inside period.” We then proceeded to do monkey rolls for the rest of that period until Coach Fligg blew the whistle for us to move to the next period.

If you don’t know what monkey rolls are, either you didn’t play football or you never played for a coach that used it as a punishment. Google what they are and see for yourself to understand how bad it sucked to do it for 13 minutes straight in full pads.

But despite how hard Coach Trail could be at times, I never doubted that he loved us as players and wanted us to get better.

There’s a meme, I guess you could call it that, making the social media rounds right now that I think sums up coach Trail.

“Correction is not Criticism,” the meme says. “I played for a great high school coach and I would constantly get asked how I handled him ‘yelling’ at me. He wasn’t yelling at me. He was holding me to a higher expectation because he knew my goals. Be worried when your coach stops talking to you.”

Thanks for continuing to “yell” at me, Coach Trail, even when I wouldn’t shut my own mouth. You’ll be missed.