Class offers care for the newly divorced of Walton

MONROE, Ga. — Divorce is a difficult ending to a story people thought was going to last forever.

Divorce has touched nearly everyone’s life through personal experience, a loved one or a friend. As a way to help people, Vickie Gasaway is hosting DivorceCare at the First Baptist of Monroe. DivorceCare is a 13-week program where people can gather to talk about their experience with divorce and watch videos by experts, such as psychiatrists and psychologists.

“I was married for 39 years and I realized the trauma people go through after a divorce … and it touches every part of your life. I want people to know there is a resource to help you,” Gasaway, the executive director of the Walton County Senior Citizens Council, said.

Some of the topics that will be discussed include anger, loneliness, depression, finances and moving on. Some of the sessions have a biblical perspective, such as growing closer to God.

During a session, attendees are encouraged, but not forced, to share their own experiences. From there, they will watch a 30- to 40-minute video about the topic of the day. Sometimes there will be “homework” from their workbook, but nothing that would disturb day-to-day activities.

“I want to give everyone a chance to speak about what is happening in their life…and how it is impacting them personally,” Gasaway, who attended DivorceCare in Loganville last fall, said.

Attendees will meet every Wednesday at 6 p.m. for around an hour at the Baptist Church starting on Aug. 7. There is a dinner at 5 p.m. for $7 and there is a nursery service for free.

To sign up, call the First Baptist Church of Monroe, register at divorcecare.org or write Gasaway at vickiegasaway@windstream.net.

“It is confidential and I want them to know that people are in the same position as them,” Gasaway said.