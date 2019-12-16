MONROE, Ga. — A trailer in the beleaguered Conestoga Mobile Home Park burned early Monday morning.

The trailer was vacant, as the mobile home park has been empty since the city shut off utilities in October over code violations.

A call came in for a brush fire behind the Flowers Bakery store at 1536 S. Broad St., but units were advised before their 3:48 a.m. response that the blaze was a structure fire in the mobile home park at 120 Vine St.

Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue responded.

Battalion Chief Andrew Dykes said the unit was “well involved” upon arrival. The fire was extinguished, and city officials are investigating.

Chief Bill Owens of the Monroe Fire Department said at the scene officials are working under the assumption of an arson, as the trailer was not occupied and did not have utility service.

No one was injured in fighting the fire.

In August, the city gave a two-month notice it would cut off utilities and all residents would be forced out of the park. It followed through when it said the owners failed to comply with code requirements.