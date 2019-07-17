SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A man who was shot three times in a Gwinnett apartment complex survived and identified a suspect.

Now police are asking for help to find him.

The shooting happened at about 1:15 p.m. Monday. Police said a man entered the back door of a restaurant claiming to have been shot. The victim told the responding officers he was shot at the Views at Jacks Creek Apartment complex on Country Walk in unincorporated Snellville, just behind the restaurant.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Gwinnett police said the victim identified the shooter as 30-year-old Malcom Jamal Gilead.

The victim has children with Gilead’s girlfriend, police said, and the motive appears to be “domestic-related,” according to Cpl. Michele Pihera.

Gilead faces three arrest warrants, for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and third-degree cruelty to children.

Gilead is black and about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was 180 to 200 pounds and has short twists in his hair with beads. He was last seen driving a white 2004 GMC Savanna G3500 box truck with Georgia license plate PSE8821.

The truck belongs to a plumbing company and displaying a phone number of 770-808-7799.

If you know of Gilead’s whereabouts, contact Gwinnett police investigators at 770-513-5300, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or visit stopcrimeatl.com.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Cite case No. 19-064523.