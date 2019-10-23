WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Piedmont Walton Hospital Patient returns to thank ER nurses

Clinical team stabilizes child, helps lead him to recovery

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Eric's Family Returns to Piedmont

    Special to The Tribune

    The family of 12-year-old Eric Fowler recently returned to Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe, Ga., to thank the Emergency Department nurses who helped stabilize him during an episode of severe asthmatic distress.

Posted: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 8:46 am | Updated: 8:52 am, Wed Oct 23, 2019.

Patient returns to thank ER nurses Special to The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

MONROE, Ga. — Earlier this month, Piedmont Walton Hospital celebrated Emergency Nurses Week, a yearly observance recognized by the Emergency Nurses Association to recognize the work of emergency nurses across the United States.

To commemorate this observance, emergency department employees received a surprise from a previous patient whose life was saved by their team.

“To help celebrate and show our thanks to the amazing group of nurses that work in our emergency department at Piedmont Walton, we hosted a number of events throughout the week, including sponsored lunch and learn training events, a staff recognition breakfast, and a special recognition for our nationally certified emergency nursing staff,” Todd Braswell, director of emergency services at Piedmont Walton, said.

Last year, Piedmont Walton recognized Emergency Nurses Week by welcoming a past patient who’d suffered a cardiac arrest. He told staff how his life was saved by nurses and other clinical staff members in the emergency department.

To keep this tradition, Braswell and the team welcomed the family of 12-year-old Eric Fowler to share their story.

Fowler was recently brought to Piedmont Walton’s emergency room after his mother, Tonya Fowler, found him in severe asthmatic distress in the middle of the night.

Once he arrived at the ER, the clinical team were unable to stabilize Fowler’s condition with the traditional medicine and breathing treatments. They then made the decision to intubate him to maintain an open airway and stabilize him. He was quickly transported to a children’s hospital in Atlanta, where he’s since made a full recovery.

During the family’s surprise visit this week, emergency department staff were touched by Fowler’s story. According to Braswell, it was great to see how the team’s efforts helped Fowler, and his story is only one of many examples where the team goes above and beyond to provide high-quality, patient-centered care to their patients during emergent situations.

“This week is set apart to focus on how powerful, brave and compassionate our emergency nurses are,” Braswell said. “They have the capability to provide safe practice and care in difficult situations while remaining confident, strong and empowering their colleagues. I’m grateful that we’re able to set this week apart to celebrate them.”

For more information on emergency services offered at Piedmont Walton Hospital, visit piedmont.org.

More about

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 8:46 am. Updated: 8:52 am. | Tags:

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

Should the Braves drop the chop?

The Atlanta Braves curtailed the use of the tomahawk chop during the deciding Game 5 of the NL Division Series when a member of the St. Louis Cardinals complained about its use, and have promised an ongoing conversation about the Native American imagery. Should the Braves drop the tomahawk chop?

Total Votes: 57

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]