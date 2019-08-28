Sen. Johnny Isakson will retire at the end of the year.

Isakson, 74, is Georgia’s senior senator, serving since 2005. In 2016 he became the first Georgia Republican elected to a third term in the Senate, winning 54% of the vote.

Three years will remain on his term, and Gov. Brian P. Kemp will call a special election to fill it.

“After much prayer and consultation with my family and my doctors, I have made the very tough decision to leave the U.S. Senate at the end of this year,” Isakson said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Isakson said he told Kemp he intends to resign effective Dec. 31.

“I am leaving a job I love because my health challenges are taking their toll on me, my family and my staff,” Isakson said. “My Parkinson’s has been progressing, and I am continuing physical therapy to recover from a fall in July.

“In addition, this week I had surgery to remove a growth on my kidney.”

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013. In July, Isakson broke four ribs and tore a rotator cuff when he fell in his Washington apartment.

Isakson’s office said the recent surgery came Monday at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, to remove a 2-centimeter renal cell carcinoma from one of his kidneys.

Kemp will appoint someone to fill out the term until a special election can be held in November 2020.

“No one embodies the heart and soul of Georgia more than Johnny Isakson,” Kemp said in a statement from Atlanta. “Our state and country have been immeasurably blessed by his leadership in the Georgia General Assembly, U.S. House and U.S. Senate.

“Sen. Isakson’s list of accomplishments on behalf of the state that he loves is long and revered, but what Georgia should be most thankful for is the high standard that Johnny held as a true gentleman, a fighter for his constituents, a trusted advocate for our nation’s veterans and one of the greatest statesmen to ever answer the call of service to our country.”

First lady Marty Kemp called Isakson “a lifelong family friend.”

“Georgia is incredibly blessed to have had Johnny on our side for all these years,” she said. “Our family is praying for Johnny and Dianne as they embark on this new journey.”

Isakson has enjoyed broad support in Walton County. He got 77% of the vote three years ago against Democratic challenger Jim Barksdale, outperforming even Donald Trump in his presidential bid.

“Sen. Johnny Isakson is the definition of a statesman,” Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., said.

“His four decades of public service to the state of Georgia and our nation will leave a lasting legacy for generations. I am thankful for his mentorship, leadership and thoughtful approach to public policy.

“I pray for his full recovery in the hopes that we can call on his wise counsel and steadfast courage for years to come.”

Isakson, who worked in the real estate business out of Marietta and served in the state House of Representatives, was the GOP nominee for governor in 1990. He lost to Zell Miller by about 121,000 votes out of nearly 1.45 million cast. Then-President George H.W. Bush came to Georgia to campaign for Isakson.

Miller, a Democrat who was Georgia’s longest-serving lieutenant governor, won Walton County with 57% of the vote. No Democrat has carried Walton since then.

Isakson went on to serve in the U.S. House before his election to the Senate in 2004.

“In my 40 years in elected office, I have always put my constituents and my state of Georgia first,” he said. “With the mounting health challenges I am facing, I have concluded that I will not be able to do the job over the long term in the manner the citizens of Georgia deserve.

“It goes against every fiber of my being to leave in the middle of my Senate term, but I know it’s the right thing to do on behalf of my state.”

Isakson said he’ll be returning to Washington when the Senate goes back into session Sept. 9.

Georgia’s other Senate seat will be on the ballot in 2020. Sen. David Perdue, a Republican from Warner Robins, is running for a second term. Three prominent Democrats — businesswoman Sarah Riggs Amico, Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry and former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson — have declared their candidacies.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution suggested potential candidates for the seat include Attorney General Chris Carr, U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and state Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller on the Republican side, and Jason Carter, Michelle Nunn, Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock for the Democrats.

A spokeswoman for Hice, Walton County’s congressman, declined to say if he was interested in running. Hice, a Republican from Greensboro, was elected to Congress in 2014.

Former state House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, an Atlanta Democrat who lost narrowly to Kemp in the 2018 governor’s race, told the AJC she is not a candidate for either Senate race.

“While she will not be a candidate herself, she is committed to helping Democratic candidates win both Senate races next year,” a spokesman said.

Duncan said Isakson “consistently put Georgians first and embodied what it means to be a workhorse and not a show horse in Washington.” The first-term lieutenant governor commended Iskason for his work to build the Republican Party in the state.

“His commitment to our Georgia values is something every elected official in our state should seek to emulate,” Duncan said.

The newspaper said the special election would be a “jungle primary” format without party primaries.