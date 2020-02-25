Outdoors: Archery range reopens in Social Circle

SOCIAL CIRCLE — A recently renovated archery range at the Walton Wildlife Management Area has officially re-opened to the public. It’s one of almost 40 archery and shooting ranges currently available on public land in Georgia.

The renovation work was extensive. Some of the improvements include: Covered, divided station lanes with ceiling fans, six-lane static archery range has bow butt targets at 20-60 yard distances, Two additional archery lanes with 3D targets set at various distances up to 60 yards and increased ADA accessibility throughout the range.

The archery range at Walton WMA will serve as a resource for area archery enthusiasts. Users will need to provide their own gear. To reduce impacts to targets, broadheads are not allowed.

The unstaffed range at Walton WMA is available from sunrise to sunset, and users of the range (age 16 and up) must have a valid recreational license, such as a hunting, fishing or Lands Pass license. Licenses available at www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com.

The renovation work was made possible by hunters and shooters. The Wildlife Restoration Program, which funded a large portion of this project, is a federal program funded by hunters and shooters through excise taxes on the equipment they purchase and use, such as firearms, ammunition and archery equipment. Money from the sale of hunting licenses also are an important source of funding for this project.