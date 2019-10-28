WaltonTribune.com

Walton County Board of Commissioners County cancels plans for ex-commissioner health benefit

Measure formally canceled after officials blasted by citizens

Posted: Monday, October 28, 2019 6:34 pm

Posted: Monday, October 28, 2019 6:34 pm

County cancels plans for ex-commissioner health benefit David Clemons | The Tribune

MONROE, Ga. — The Walton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to end its plan to offer former members the chance to continue buying into the county health insurance plan after they leave office.

At the end of a 17-minute public meeting, including remarks from citizens that at times excoriated the elected officials, commissioners voted 6-0 to cancel advertising of the proposed benefit change and formally kill the measure.

Advertising in The Walton Tribune in fact had been killed two days after the public notice first appeared Oct. 16.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

Posted on Monday, October 28, 2019 6:34 pm.

