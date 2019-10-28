MONROE, Ga. — The Walton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to end its plan to offer former members the chance to continue buying into the county health insurance plan after they leave office.

At the end of a 17-minute public meeting, including remarks from citizens that at times excoriated the elected officials, commissioners voted 6-0 to cancel advertising of the proposed benefit change and formally kill the measure.

Advertising in The Walton Tribune in fact had been killed two days after the public notice first appeared Oct. 16.