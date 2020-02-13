Nothing brings the South together like snow

I was going to write about political polarization this week. It seemed appropriate to try to halfway explain why our country is divided, why there are two Americas living side by side. But I’ll have to save that for another week.

Because it snowed on Saturday. And at least in the South, nothing brings people together like snow.

In Rochester, New York, and Chicago, Illinois, and Bozeman, Montana, snow is a fact of life. It pours from gray skies for four or five months of the year. It piles up on the side of road and melts into mush. Kids trudge through it to catch the bus. Hearing there is snow coming means sighs and shrugs.

But in the South, snow is a wonder.

It snowed slightly more where I grew in East Tennessee than it does in Georgia. I can still remember the excitement 11-year-old me felt hearing about incoming snow as I’d climb in bed on a Tuesday.

And then, the exhilaration of looking out the window and seeing a blanket of snow on by backyard and just knowing, absolutely knowing, that it was enough to cancel school.

That drama played out in every home across Johnson City and in every home of every child living south of Kentucky. Few things are more universal to our region.

Saturday was no different.

No sooner had the first few fat flakes floated from the freezing sky were people out standing in the sidewalks in downtown Monroe, where I live. They looked up and around and stuck their hands out to feel the small shiver when a snowflake hits bare skin.

Seeing pieces of white the size of quarters drift into the world from nowhere feels nothing short of impossible. Dogs barked. Phones flashed. Adults giggled.

I walked around for about an hour during the thick of it as little snow piles growing in the folds of my jacket and on my shoulders.

I watched a procession of kids heading to a basketball game at Nowell Recreation Center pause for a snowball fight. I saw a kid no older than five stood inside The Story Shop, his face pressed against the window and breath fogging the glass, just staring.

We asked on Facebook for pictures and videos of Waltonians enjoying the snow.

Nothing in my time at The Walton Tribune has inspired such an outpouring: not Publix, not apartments in Loganville, not impeachment. None of that could stand up to snow.

Of course it turned to a drizzle of rain after a few hours and soon it was nothing more than another wet Saturday in February.

And that sense of wonder only remained in the conversations about where everyone was when it snowed, when it felt like anything was possible.