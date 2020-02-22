WaltonTribune.com

Elections 2020 Hice won't endorse in Senate race

Walton's congressman says he likes both Loeffler and Collins

  • Loeffler campaigns

    Special to The Tribune

    Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., brought her campaign to fill out the term of former Sen. Johnny Isakson to the area in recent days. Although the headline of a news release Tuesday said she was joined by Rep. Jody Hice, the Greensboro Republican said he’s staying neutral in the intraparty squabble between Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins.

Posted: Saturday, February 22, 2020 12:00 am

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga.— U.S. Rep. Jody Hice said Monday he’s not going to publicly take sides in the upcoming Senate race between Republicans Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins.

Hice visited the Stanton Springs Industrial Park with Loeffler on Monday and was asked if anything should be read into the joint appearance.

“I’m not taking sides publicly,” he said. “The people of the state of Georgia will work that out. But we have two phenomenal candidates and I’m very proud of both of them.”

Loeffler was tapped in January to succeed Sen. Johnny Isakson, who resigned at the end of last year due to health reasons. Collins, who was reportedly the choice of President Donald Trump to follow Isakson, announced last month he is running for the seat.

Loeffler and Collins, along with announced Democrats Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church; former U.S. attorney and Georgia state Sen. Ed Tarver of Augusta; and Matt Lieberman, son of former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman; are slated to be on November’s ballot in what has been dubbed a “jungle” primary. The election will pit candidates for the seat from all parties against each other on the same ballot, with a runoff likely early next year.

Email: dwelch@covnews.com

Posted on Saturday, February 22, 2020 12:00 am.

