WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Monroe The Cotton Cafe closes; owner says it's not permanent

Restaurant opened in 2014, changed hands last spring

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Editor's Note

This story was updated with comments from owner Debbie Goins and with background about the history of the restaurant building.

Posted: Thursday, February 13, 2020 1:32 pm | Updated: 4:40 pm, Thu Feb 13, 2020.

The Cotton Cafe closes; owner says it's not permanent David Clemons | The Tribune The Walton Tribune | 1 comment

MONROE, Ga. — The Cotton Café, a downtown restaurant, was closed for lunch Thursday. But the owner said it will return.

The restaurant at 136 N. Broad St. was dark during lunch hours Thursday with a sign on the front door saying it was closed for “maintenance.” However, an employee told The Walton Tribune she and her co-workers were given their final pay Thursday morning.

Owner Debbie Goins said that’s not true.

“My husband has been very sick for the past eight weeks,” she said.

Alexis Burton opened the restaurant in 2014, a decade after she and her husband moved to Monroe. It featured coffee, sandwiches and catering.

“My vision was to have a place for people to come and just hang out and just be,” Burton told The Tribune at the time. “I want to be connected with the community and for people to walk through the door and me be able to say, ‘Hey Bob, are you getting your regular?’”

The restaurant is located in an historic building that dates to the early 1920, built by J.L. McGarity as the first Monroe location of the E.L. Almand Funeral Home.

The funeral home remained there until moving up the street to the site that’s currently home to Monroe City Hall in 1953.

Goins purchased the restaurant last spring, and it recently added a weekend breakfast buffet.

The Cotton Café going dark is a rare negative for restaurants in Monroe recently, especially downtown. The downtown district has seen the addition of South on Broad — which includes chef and operator Adam Bailey, former chef at The Cotton Café — along with LR Burger and Southern Brewing Co.

Goins was insistent the restaurant will reopen and said employees who claim they were told to find other work were lying. She said they will be paid as normal on Friday.

Her message to patrons: “I want them to know that everything is fine and my husband will be on the mend. He has been very sick. This is a personal issue.”

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Thursday, February 13, 2020 1:32 pm. Updated: 4:40 pm.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

1 comment:

  • Bobby ross posted at 4:49 pm on Thu, Feb 13, 2020.

    Bobby ross Posts: 0

    Doubt Ms Goin will ever reopen. Rumor has it that she wasn’t a very nice person

     
  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

Which 2020 election do you think is most important for the future of Walton County?

Total Votes: 104

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2020, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]