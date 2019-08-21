SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Social Circle will have a contested mayor’s race for the first time in eight years.

Mayor Pro Tem David Keener qualified Wednesday to run, opposing incumbent Hal W. Dally.

Dally enlisted first thing Monday morning as qualifying opened for the 2019 municipal election cycle.

Keener, who represents District 3 on the City Council, waited until after the Tuesday night council meeting to qualify. He resigned his council seat Wednesday.

City Clerk Susan Roper said the resignation came too late to get the District 3 seat on the November ballot, and a special election couldn’t be called any earlier than March.

Dally was elected mayor in 2011 after serving 16 years as chairman of the city’s Board of Education. He succeeded longtime Mayor Jim Burgess.

Dally won his first time by getting 52% of the vote out of a field of four candidates. He drew no opposition in 2015.

Keener announced plans to run for mayor in 2011 but decided to remain on the City Council. In an interview with The Walton Tribune, he cited “rumors … about me that were unwarranted and completely untrue” in a tough campaign.

There will be two seats on the City Council up for election.

Incumbent Steve Shelton qualified Monday and drew his first challenger Wednesday, insurance adjuster John J. “Jay” Perpall IV.

After three days of qualifying, incumbent Tyson Jackson is the only candidate signed up in District 2.

Dally’s son, District 3 representative Patrick Dally, has qualified to run for a full term on the city Board of Education. Steven Lee Trantham, a retired teacher and member of the city Cemetery Committee, is challenging him.

No one has qualified to run for the 1st District school board seat, currently held by Tonia Lumpkin.

No one qualified in the Monroe elections Wednesday.

So far, the only contested races are in District 4, pitting incumbent Larry Bradley against challenger Kim Greenlee, and in District 7, with incumbent Nathan Little facing challenger Lisa Smith.

Incumbents Lee P. Malcom (District 1), Myoshia Crawford (District 2) and Norman Garrett (District 5) have not drawn opposition in the first three days of qualifying.

Walnut Grove election officials could not be reached for comment immediately Wednesday afternoon.

Loganville, Monroe, Social Circle and Walnut Grove will have elections Nov. 5.

Qualifying ended in Loganville on Wednesday, and will end in Monroe, Social Circle and Walnut Grove on Friday afternoon.