MONROE, Ga. — Matching federal and private rewards are available for information leading to a conviction in the burglary of a Monroe pawnshop and gun store.

Twenty-four guns were taken from Trading Place Pawn & Indoor Gun Range at 1412 S. Broad St. on Jan. 13.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which the National Shooting Sports Foundation is matching.

“We take this crime very seriously,” Special Agent in Charge Arthur Peralta said. “Firearms trafficking is a serious offense which results in significant federal prison time for the person or persons responsible.”

The ATF and National Shooting Sports Foundation have a partnership by which the foundation matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of guns from federally licensed firearms dealers.

Anyone with information may call the ATF Gun Hotline at 800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867). Information also may be sent to atftips@atf.gov or through atf.gov/contact/atftips.