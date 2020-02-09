Small earthquake centered in Gwinnett

One week after people said they felt the earth shake during the Super Bowl, it really did.

A small earthquake was recorded at 4:20 a.m. Sunday. It was a magnitude 2.3 temblor centered about 2 miles north of Lilburn, or about 25 miles from downtown Monroe.

A magnitude 2 earthquake is about the weakest quake a person can feel.

It happened about 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) below the earth’s surface.

Several people in Walton and surrounding counties reported a boom on Feb. 2. No official explanation has been given, but some have suggested an explosion of Tannerite in the Good Hope area.