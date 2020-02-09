WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Small earthquake centered in Gwinnett

Temblor registers magnitude 2.3

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, February 9, 2020 9:59 am

Small earthquake centered in Gwinnett David Clemons | The Tribune The Walton Tribune | 0 comments

One week after people said they felt the earth shake during the Super Bowl, it really did.

A small earthquake was recorded at 4:20 a.m. Sunday. It was a magnitude 2.3 temblor centered about 2 miles north of Lilburn, or about 25 miles from downtown Monroe.

A magnitude 2 earthquake is about the weakest quake a person can feel.

It happened about 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) below the earth’s surface.

Several people in Walton and surrounding counties reported a boom on Feb. 2. No official explanation has been given, but some have suggested an explosion of Tannerite in the Good Hope area.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Sunday, February 9, 2020 9:59 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

Which 2020 election do you think is most important for the future of Walton County?

Total Votes: 94

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2020, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]