Cancer Foundation helps local patients meet their needs

  • Foundation Committee

    Special to The Tribune

    The local foundation committee includes, from left, Dawn Griffin, Lenita Franklin, Stacy McCullers, Nancy Smith, Pat Preston, Pepper Helms, Kathy Timm, Betsy Yancey and Lee Malcom. Elwin Burt is not pictured.

View all 2 images in gallery.

Posted: Tuesday, October 1, 2019 4:43 pm | Updated: 11:45 am, Wed Oct 2, 2019.

Cancer Foundation helps local patients meet their needs

MONROE, Ga. — A survivor of breast cancer herself, Monroe City Councilwoman Lee P. Malcom is working to help others in their fight.

Malcom, a Realtor in the city, is leading the Walton County chapter of The Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia. It’s an organization that raises funds to support local cancer patients.

“After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, I realized the outrageous costs associated with treatments and the serious need for an all-out effort to raise funds to support patients in our community,” she said.

“I pledged to myself that I would do all I could after I recovered to see this happen, and I’ve had some wonderful fellow cancer warriors join me in my efforts.”

The Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia is based in Athens. In 10 years, the 501(c)(3) organization has provided $1.8 million to 3,500 cancer patients in a 19-county region.

The organization provides emergency financial assistance for basic life needs such as housing, utilities, food and medications.

Malcom noted that 87% of money raised by The Cancer Foundation remains in the area to support local patients.

“Those funds are staying in Walton to be used by Walton County patients,” she said.

She said a support group for local breast cancer survivors and patients should be announced soon. The Cancer Foundation and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center have been working on that, and Malcom said Kathy Timm, a survivor who works at Piedmont Walton Hospital, has been instrumental.

Physicians with University Cancer & Blood Center LLC founded The Cancer Foundation in 2005 after treating a growing number of patients in need of financial assistance.

The Cancer Foundation recently played host to Fire & Ice, a cocktail party at The Cotton Warehouse. Malcom said between 175 and 200 people attended.

If you need assistance from The Cancer Foundation, contact Katrina Moody at 706-308-1355 or kmoody@cfnega.org.

Email: news@waltontribune.com

Posted on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 4:43 pm. Updated: 11:45 am. | Tags:

