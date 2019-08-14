MONROE, Ga. — Former Loganville fire Chief Carl Morrow is the new emergency management director for Walton County.

Kevin Little, chairman of the Board of Commissioners, announced the appointment Wednesday morning. Morrow succeeds Brian Burgamy at the Emergency Management Agency.

Morrow resigned from the Loganville Fire Department last week after 21 years, including the last two as chief.

“We are elated that Carl is joining our team,” Little said in a statement. “Carl’s extensive knowledge of fire safety and emergency management makes him a perfect fit for the position.

“Out of six well-qualified individuals, Carl was chosen by the interview committee through a unanimous decision. We look forward to having him serve as our EMA director.”

Morrow holds a degree in fire science from Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Alabama, and multiple professional certifications and qualifications.