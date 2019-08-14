WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Walton County Morrow to lead county EMA

Longtime Loganville will be county's emergency management leader

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Carl Morrow was named chief of the Loganville Fire Department effective July 1, 2017. He resigned Aug. 5, 2019.

Posted: Wednesday, August 14, 2019 10:52 am

Morrow to lead county EMA David Clemons | The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

MONROE, Ga. — Former Loganville fire Chief Carl Morrow is the new emergency management director for Walton County.

Kevin Little, chairman of the Board of Commissioners, announced the appointment Wednesday morning. Morrow succeeds Brian Burgamy at the Emergency Management Agency.

Morrow resigned from the Loganville Fire Department last week after 21 years, including the last two as chief.

“We are elated that Carl is joining our team,” Little said in a statement. “Carl’s extensive knowledge of fire safety and emergency management makes him a perfect fit for the position.

“Out of six well-qualified individuals, Carl was chosen by the interview committee through a unanimous decision. We look forward to having him serve as our EMA director.”

Morrow holds a degree in fire science from Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Alabama, and multiple professional certifications and qualifications.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 10:52 am.

Similar Stories

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

Which local football team will have the best season?

High school football season begins in Walton County on Aug. 23. Which local team do you think is going to have the best year in 2019?

Total Votes: 399

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]