Gwinnett County Victim identified in Loganville shooting

Man, 28, killed in apparent robbery outside his home

Posted: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 11:40 am | Updated: 11:51 am, Tue Feb 11, 2020.

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Police identified the man they said was fatally shot outside his home Monday night.

Marcus Gilead, 28, was shot just after 8 p.m. Monday while sitting in a vehicle in the driveway at his home in the 3200 block of Wrenwood Court. That’s just north of Athens Highway in the unincorporated part of Loganville in eastern Gwinnett County.

Police believed Gilead was approached by an unidentified suspect and shot.

“Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident and there is no other information at this time,” police Cpl. Collin Flynn said Tuesday morning.

Neighbors said they were surprised by the shooting.

“I heard about four shots – four shots and it was pretty loud,” Otis Pollard told WSB Channel 2. “And at first I thought it was just firecrackers, someone acting silly outside but then there was a little bit of a ruckus that was down the street.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Police Department.

Call detectives at 770-513-5300, or to remain anonymous and possibly receive a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or stopcrimeatl.com. Cite case No. 20-013125.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

