MONROE, Ga. — Monroe police and state investigators were called out after someone shot into a home on McDaniel Street overnight.

It happened shortly before 11:15 p.m., Monroe police Officer Shannon Haynes said.

No one was injured.

“Someone driving on McDaniel Street fired several shots into one of the residences with a firearm,” Haynes said. “Shell casings were discovered in the roadway in front of the residence and we called out our CID (Criminal Investigations Division) and GBI to investigate it.”

Police are not divulging the address or resident’s name “due to safety concerns,” Haynes said.

He said there were no reports of any other houses being targeted.