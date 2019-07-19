WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Walton County County plans to maintain millage rate

Public hearings will be Aug. 6 and 13

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, July 19, 2019 4:52 pm | Updated: 4:55 pm, Fri Jul 19, 2019.

County plans to maintain millage rate Special to The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

MONROE, Ga. — The Walton County Board of Commissioners on Friday announced its intention to keep the millage rate at 10.905, which is the same as 2018.

The result will be a property tax increase of 2.17 percentage points over the rollback millage rate for incorporated Loganville, Monroe and Social Circle, the unincorporated county and the cities of Jersey, Walnut Grove, Good Hope and Between.

Each year, the Board of Assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the county. When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the Board of Tax Assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.

When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.

The budget adopted by the Board of Commissioners requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate, therefore, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.

All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the Historic Walton County Courthouse, 111 S. Broad St., Monroe, at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Aug. 13.

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Friday, July 19, 2019 4:52 pm. Updated: 4:55 pm.

Similar Stories

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

What do you think about the start date for school?

Public schools in Walton County return to class on Aug. 1 this year. Does that seem right to you?

Total Votes: 3

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]