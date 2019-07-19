MONROE, Ga. — The Walton County Board of Commissioners on Friday announced its intention to keep the millage rate at 10.905, which is the same as 2018.

The result will be a property tax increase of 2.17 percentage points over the rollback millage rate for incorporated Loganville, Monroe and Social Circle, the unincorporated county and the cities of Jersey, Walnut Grove, Good Hope and Between.

Each year, the Board of Assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the county. When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the Board of Tax Assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.

When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.

The budget adopted by the Board of Commissioners requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate, therefore, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.

All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the Historic Walton County Courthouse, 111 S. Broad St., Monroe, at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Aug. 13.