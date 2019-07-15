WaltonTribune.com

Hice: 'I share frustrations' of Trump

Congressman wishes president 'had been more diplomatic'

Posted: Monday, July 15, 2019 6:59 pm | Updated: 7:05 pm, Mon Jul 15, 2019.

Hice: 'I share frustrations' of Trump

Rep. Jody Hice said he doesn’t believe the president displayed racism in tweets this weekend saying four female minority members of Congress should “go back” to their home countries after they were critical of him.

But Walton County’s representative in Washington said he shares the frustrations of President Donald Trump.

Hice, R-Ga., issued this statement through a spokeswoman Monday afternoon:

“I firmly believe that all people are made in the image of God and are equal in His eyes. I don’t believe the president is a racist, and although I wish he had been more diplomatic, I share his frustrations in regard to Members of Congress making repeated derogatory statements about the Nation we love, serve, and defend.‬”

Trump appeared to be targeting four Democrats: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

All are U.S. citizens. Only Omar was born outside the country; the 37-year-old was born in Somalia and immigrated with her family in 1992.

Trump doubled down on Monday.

“They’re free to leave if they want,” he said in remarks reported by The New York Times. “If they want to leave, that’s fine. If they want to stay, that’s fine.”

The congresswomen later called a news conference to denounce Trump.

“I encourage the American people, and all of us in this room and beyond, to not take the bait,” Pressley said. “This is simply a disruption and a distraction from the callous, chaotic and corrupt culture of this administration.”

In a tweet of her own, Ocasio-Cortez said Trump telling the four congresswomen to “go back” to their own countries “hallmark language of white supremacists.”

Trump has drawn criticism from some in his own party.

Rep. Michael R. Turner, R-Ohio, called the president’s remarks “racist.” Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, the only black Republican in the House, said the tweets were “racist and xenophobic.”

On Fox News, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Ocasio-Cortez “and this crowd are a bunch of communists,” but suggested the president attack their policies instead.

“You’re right about where they will take the country,” he said. “Just aim higher.”

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

Posted on Monday, July 15, 2019 6:59 pm. Updated: 7:05 pm. | Tags: ,

