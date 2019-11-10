MONROE, Ga. — Opening round opponents are set for two of the three local teams that made the GHSA high school football playoffs.
Loganville (3-7) is the No. 4 seed out of Region 8 in Class 5A. The Red Devils will travel to play the Region 6 champion, Riverwood (10-0), on Friday. The game will be at Hoskyn Stadium on the campus of Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs.
The Red Devils matched Cedar Shoals with a 3-2 region record but lost the head-to-head matchup 14-7 on Nov. 1.
Monroe Area (7-3) finished in a three-way tie in Region 8 in Triple-A with Hart County and Morgan County. All three finished region play with 4-2 records. But Hart County took the tiebreaker — points scored, 216 — to claim the No. 2 seed. Morgan County beat Monroe Area 27-17 when the teams met Sept. 27 in Madison. That means the Purple Hurricanes will travel to Region 6 champion North Murray (9-1) in Chatsworth.
George Walton Academy (6-4) must wait to learn its postseason fate based on the Class A (private) power ratings. The Georgia High School Association is expected to post the brackets by 4 p.m. Monday.
Here's a look at the first round playoff schedules set by the GHSA:
Class 7A
- Newton (7-3) at Mill Creek (8-2)
- Wheeler (5-5) at Roswell (7-2)
- Camden County (8-2) at Marietta (8-2)
- Central Gwinnett (2-8) at Milton (7-3)
- Collins Hill (6-4) at Archer (7-3)
- Cherokee (7-3) at Westlake (6-4)
- North Cobb (7-3) at Colquitt County (8-2)
- West Forsyth (4-5) at Parkview (9-1)
- Etowah (5-5) at East Coweta (5-5)
- Mountain View (5-5) at Grayson (9-1)
- South Forsyth (6-4) at Norcross (5-5)
- Hillgrove (7-3) at Lowndes (10-0)
- Newnan (6-4) at Walton (5-5)
- Shiloh (7-3) at North Gwinnett (9-1)
- Brookwood (5-5) at North Forsyth (6-4)
- TBD at McEachern (10-0)
Class 6A
- Gainesville (5-5) at Allatoona (7-2-1)
- Bradwell Institute (3-6) at Stephenson (9-1)
- Coffee (7-3) at Heritage, Conyers (5-5)
- Northview (6-4) at Mays (9-1)
- Sprayberry (6-4) at Lanier (9-1)
- Martin Luther King (7-3) at Richmond Hill (6-3)
- Lakeside, Evans (7-2) at Valdosta (8-2)
- Alexander (6-4) at Johns Creek (9-1)
- Tucker (6-4) at Glynn Academy (5-4)
- Dalton (7-3) at Dacula (10-0)
- Creekside (6-4) at Alpharetta (7-3)
- Greenbrier (2-8) at Lee County (9-1)
- Brunswick (5-5) at Morrow (6-4)
- Winder-Barrow (3-7) at Harrison (10-0)
- North Atlanta (7-3) at South Paulding (8-2)
- Houston County (5-5) at Evans (7-2)
Class 5A
- Cedar Shoals (7-3) at Carver, Atlanta (6-4)
- South Effingham (6-4) at Jones County (9-1)
- Bainbridge (7-3) at Griffin (9-1)
- Hiram (5-5) at Southwest DeKalb (9-1)
- Decatur (7-3) at Buford (9-1)
- Ola (7-3) at Ware County (7-3)
- Riverdale (7-3) at Veterans (8-2)
- Arabia Mountain (3-7) at Carrollton (10-0)
- Stockbridge (8-2) at Wayne County (7-2)
- Grady (4-6), Lithia Springs (4-6) or Banneker (4-6) at Clarke Central (7-3)
- Lithonia (4-4) at Rome (8-2)
- Jonesboro (5-5) at Warner Robins (9-1)
- Statesboro (5-4) at Dutchtown (9-1)
- Loganville (3-7) at Riverwood (10-0)
- Kell (8-2) at Columbia (4-5)
- Harris County (5-5) at Starr's Mill (7-3)
Class 4A
- St. Pius X (5-5) at Heritage, Catoosa (8-2)
- Upton-Lee (4-6) at Woodward Academy (10-0)
- Hardaway (7-3) at Thomson (5-5)
- Flowery Branch (7-3) at Cartersville (10-0)
- Pickens (6-4) at North Oconee (9-1)
- Luella (4-6) at West Laurens (9-1)
- Baldwin (4-6) at Cairo (8-2)
- Troup County (6-4) at Blessed Trinity (9-1)
- Hampton (5-5) at Perry (6-4)
- Northwest Whitfield (7-3) at Oconee County (9-1)
- Cedartown (5-5) at Marist (9-1)
- Richmond Academy (4-6) at Carver, Columbus (9-1)
- Mary Persons (5-5) at Eastside (7-3)
- Madison County (4-6) at Ridgeland (5-4-1)
- Denmark (7-2) at Sandy Creek (9-1)
- Americus-Sumter (5-5) at Burke County (7-3)
Class 3A
- Morgan County (7-3) at Calhoun (9-1)
- Brantley County (5-5) at Peach County (9-1)
- Monroe (4-6) at Benedictine (7-3)
- Fannin County (6-4) at Cedar Grove (8-2)
- Haralson County (8-2) at Hart County (8-2)
- Central, Macon (3-7) at Pierce County (10-0)
- Beach (6-3) at Cook (3-7)
- Pace Academy (5-4) at Greater Atlanta Christian (9-1)
- Westside, Macon (6-4) at Appling County (8-2)
- Sonoraville (5-5) at Jefferson (8-1)
- Lovett (7-3) at North Hall (7-3)
- Windsor Forest (5-5) at Crisp County
- Liberty County (6-2) at Jackson (7-3)
- Monroe Area (7-3) at North Murray (9-1)
- Dawson County (7-3) at Westminster (6-4)
- TBD at Jenkins (9-1)
Class 2A
- Elbert County (6-4) at Douglass, Atlanta (9-1)
- Vidalia (7-3) at Jefferson County (8-2)
- Fitzgerald (7-3) at Bleckley County (7-3)
- Chattooga (5-5) at Callaway (9-1)
- South Atlanta (7-3) at Union County (9-1)
- Screven County (7-3) at Metter (9-1)
- Washington County (7-3) at Brooks County (6-4)
- Temple (6-4) at Rockmart (10-0)
- Hephzibah (8-2) at Toombs County (7-2)
- BEST Academy (4-6) at Rabun County (10-0)
- Heard County (4-6) at Pepperell (8-2)
- Dodge County (4-6) at Thomasville (6-4)
- Swainsboro (7-3) at Harlem (7-3)
- Putnam County (5-5) at Hapevile (8-1-1)
- Model (5-5) at Bremen (7-3)
- Early County (5-5) at Dublin (9-1)
