MONROE, Ga. — Opening round opponents are set for two of the three local teams that made the GHSA high school football playoffs.

Loganville (3-7) is the No. 4 seed out of Region 8 in Class 5A. The Red Devils will travel to play the Region 6 champion, Riverwood (10-0), on Friday. The game will be at Hoskyn Stadium on the campus of Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs.

The Red Devils matched Cedar Shoals with a 3-2 region record but lost the head-to-head matchup 14-7 on Nov. 1.

Monroe Area (7-3) finished in a three-way tie in Region 8 in Triple-A with Hart County and Morgan County. All three finished region play with 4-2 records. But Hart County took the tiebreaker — points scored, 216 — to claim the No. 2 seed. Morgan County beat Monroe Area 27-17 when the teams met Sept. 27 in Madison. That means the Purple Hurricanes will travel to Region 6 champion North Murray (9-1) in Chatsworth.

George Walton Academy (6-4) must wait to learn its postseason fate based on the Class A (private) power ratings. The Georgia High School Association is expected to post the brackets by 4 p.m. Monday.

Here's a look at the first round playoff schedules set by the GHSA:

Class 7A

Newton (7-3) at Mill Creek (8-2)

Wheeler (5-5) at Roswell (7-2)

Camden County (8-2) at Marietta (8-2)

Central Gwinnett (2-8) at Milton (7-3)

Collins Hill (6-4) at Archer (7-3)

Cherokee (7-3) at Westlake (6-4)

North Cobb (7-3) at Colquitt County (8-2)

West Forsyth (4-5) at Parkview (9-1)

Etowah (5-5) at East Coweta (5-5)

Mountain View (5-5) at Grayson (9-1)

South Forsyth (6-4) at Norcross (5-5)

Hillgrove (7-3) at Lowndes (10-0)

Newnan (6-4) at Walton (5-5)

Shiloh (7-3) at North Gwinnett (9-1)

Brookwood (5-5) at North Forsyth (6-4)

TBD at McEachern (10-0)

Class 6A

Gainesville (5-5) at Allatoona (7-2-1)

Bradwell Institute (3-6) at Stephenson (9-1)

Coffee (7-3) at Heritage, Conyers (5-5)

Northview (6-4) at Mays (9-1)

Sprayberry (6-4) at Lanier (9-1)

Martin Luther King (7-3) at Richmond Hill (6-3)

Lakeside, Evans (7-2) at Valdosta (8-2)

Alexander (6-4) at Johns Creek (9-1)

Tucker (6-4) at Glynn Academy (5-4)

Dalton (7-3) at Dacula (10-0)

Creekside (6-4) at Alpharetta (7-3)

Greenbrier (2-8) at Lee County (9-1)

Brunswick (5-5) at Morrow (6-4)

Winder-Barrow (3-7) at Harrison (10-0)

North Atlanta (7-3) at South Paulding (8-2)

Houston County (5-5) at Evans (7-2)

Class 5A

Cedar Shoals (7-3) at Carver, Atlanta (6-4)

South Effingham (6-4) at Jones County (9-1)

Bainbridge (7-3) at Griffin (9-1)

Hiram (5-5) at Southwest DeKalb (9-1)

Decatur (7-3) at Buford (9-1)

Ola (7-3) at Ware County (7-3)

Riverdale (7-3) at Veterans (8-2)

Arabia Mountain (3-7) at Carrollton (10-0)

Stockbridge (8-2) at Wayne County (7-2)

Grady (4-6), Lithia Springs (4-6) or Banneker (4-6) at Clarke Central (7-3)

Lithonia (4-4) at Rome (8-2)

Jonesboro (5-5) at Warner Robins (9-1)

Statesboro (5-4) at Dutchtown (9-1)

Loganville (3-7) at Riverwood (10-0)

Kell (8-2) at Columbia (4-5)

Harris County (5-5) at Starr's Mill (7-3)

Class 4A

St. Pius X (5-5) at Heritage, Catoosa (8-2)

Upton-Lee (4-6) at Woodward Academy (10-0)

Hardaway (7-3) at Thomson (5-5)

Flowery Branch (7-3) at Cartersville (10-0)

Pickens (6-4) at North Oconee (9-1)

Luella (4-6) at West Laurens (9-1)

Baldwin (4-6) at Cairo (8-2)

Troup County (6-4) at Blessed Trinity (9-1)

Hampton (5-5) at Perry (6-4)

Northwest Whitfield (7-3) at Oconee County (9-1)

Cedartown (5-5) at Marist (9-1)

Richmond Academy (4-6) at Carver, Columbus (9-1)

Mary Persons (5-5) at Eastside (7-3)

Madison County (4-6) at Ridgeland (5-4-1)

Denmark (7-2) at Sandy Creek (9-1)

Americus-Sumter (5-5) at Burke County (7-3)

Class 3A

Morgan County (7-3) at Calhoun (9-1)

Brantley County (5-5) at Peach County (9-1)

Monroe (4-6) at Benedictine (7-3)

Fannin County (6-4) at Cedar Grove (8-2)

Haralson County (8-2) at Hart County (8-2)

Central, Macon (3-7) at Pierce County (10-0)

Beach (6-3) at Cook (3-7)

Pace Academy (5-4) at Greater Atlanta Christian (9-1)

Westside, Macon (6-4) at Appling County (8-2)

Sonoraville (5-5) at Jefferson (8-1)

Lovett (7-3) at North Hall (7-3)

Windsor Forest (5-5) at Crisp County

Liberty County (6-2) at Jackson (7-3)

Monroe Area (7-3) at North Murray (9-1)

Dawson County (7-3) at Westminster (6-4)

TBD at Jenkins (9-1)

Class 2A