High school football Loganville, MAHS playoff foes set

GWA awaits final power rankings to learn playoff fate

Posted: Sunday, November 10, 2019 4:08 pm

Loganville, MAHS playoff foes set David Clemons | The Tribune

MONROE, Ga. — Opening round opponents are set for two of the three local teams that made the GHSA high school football playoffs.

Loganville (3-7) is the No. 4 seed out of Region 8 in Class 5A. The Red Devils will travel to play the Region 6 champion, Riverwood (10-0), on Friday. The game will be at Hoskyn Stadium on the campus of Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs.

The Red Devils matched Cedar Shoals with a 3-2 region record but lost the head-to-head matchup 14-7 on Nov. 1.

Monroe Area (7-3) finished in a three-way tie in Region 8 in Triple-A with Hart County and Morgan County. All three finished region play with 4-2 records. But Hart County took the tiebreaker — points scored, 216 — to claim the No. 2 seed. Morgan County beat Monroe Area 27-17 when the teams met Sept. 27 in Madison. That means the Purple Hurricanes will travel to Region 6 champion North Murray (9-1) in Chatsworth.

George Walton Academy (6-4) must wait to learn its postseason fate based on the Class A (private) power ratings. The Georgia High School Association is expected to post the brackets by 4 p.m. Monday.

Here's a look at the first round playoff schedules set by the GHSA:

Class 7A

  • Newton (7-3) at Mill Creek (8-2)
  • Wheeler (5-5) at Roswell (7-2)
  • Camden County (8-2) at Marietta (8-2)
  • Central Gwinnett (2-8) at Milton (7-3)
  • Collins Hill (6-4) at Archer (7-3)
  • Cherokee (7-3) at Westlake (6-4)
  • North Cobb (7-3) at Colquitt County (8-2)
  • West Forsyth (4-5) at Parkview (9-1)
  • Etowah (5-5) at East Coweta (5-5)
  • Mountain View (5-5) at Grayson (9-1)
  • South Forsyth (6-4) at Norcross (5-5)
  • Hillgrove (7-3) at Lowndes (10-0)
  • Newnan (6-4) at Walton (5-5)
  • Shiloh (7-3) at North Gwinnett (9-1)
  • Brookwood (5-5) at North Forsyth (6-4)
  • TBD at McEachern (10-0)

Class 6A

  • Gainesville (5-5) at Allatoona (7-2-1)
  • Bradwell Institute (3-6) at Stephenson (9-1)
  • Coffee (7-3) at Heritage, Conyers (5-5)
  • Northview (6-4) at Mays (9-1)
  • Sprayberry (6-4) at Lanier (9-1)
  • Martin Luther King (7-3) at Richmond Hill (6-3)
  • Lakeside, Evans (7-2) at Valdosta (8-2)
  • Alexander (6-4) at Johns Creek (9-1)
  • Tucker (6-4) at Glynn Academy (5-4)
  • Dalton (7-3) at Dacula (10-0)
  • Creekside (6-4) at Alpharetta (7-3)
  • Greenbrier (2-8) at Lee County (9-1)
  • Brunswick (5-5) at Morrow (6-4)
  • Winder-Barrow (3-7) at Harrison (10-0)
  • North Atlanta (7-3) at South Paulding (8-2)
  • Houston County (5-5) at Evans (7-2)

Class 5A

  • Cedar Shoals (7-3) at Carver, Atlanta (6-4)
  • South Effingham (6-4) at Jones County (9-1)
  • Bainbridge (7-3) at Griffin (9-1)
  • Hiram (5-5) at Southwest DeKalb (9-1)
  • Decatur (7-3) at Buford (9-1)
  • Ola (7-3) at Ware County (7-3)
  • Riverdale (7-3) at Veterans (8-2)
  • Arabia Mountain (3-7) at Carrollton (10-0)
  • Stockbridge (8-2) at Wayne County (7-2)
  • Grady (4-6), Lithia Springs (4-6) or Banneker (4-6) at Clarke Central (7-3)
  • Lithonia (4-4) at Rome (8-2)
  • Jonesboro (5-5) at Warner Robins (9-1)
  • Statesboro (5-4) at Dutchtown (9-1)
  • Loganville (3-7) at Riverwood (10-0)
  • Kell (8-2) at Columbia (4-5)
  • Harris County (5-5) at Starr's Mill (7-3)

Class 4A

  • St. Pius X (5-5) at Heritage, Catoosa (8-2)
  • Upton-Lee (4-6) at Woodward Academy (10-0)
  • Hardaway (7-3) at Thomson (5-5)
  • Flowery Branch (7-3) at Cartersville (10-0)
  • Pickens (6-4) at North Oconee (9-1)
  • Luella (4-6) at West Laurens (9-1)
  • Baldwin (4-6) at Cairo (8-2)
  • Troup County (6-4) at Blessed Trinity (9-1)
  • Hampton (5-5) at Perry (6-4)
  • Northwest Whitfield (7-3) at Oconee County (9-1)
  • Cedartown (5-5) at Marist (9-1)
  • Richmond Academy (4-6) at Carver, Columbus (9-1)
  • Mary Persons (5-5) at Eastside (7-3)
  • Madison County (4-6) at Ridgeland (5-4-1)
  • Denmark (7-2) at Sandy Creek (9-1)
  • Americus-Sumter (5-5) at Burke County (7-3)

Class 3A

  • Morgan County (7-3) at Calhoun (9-1)
  • Brantley County (5-5) at Peach County (9-1)
  • Monroe (4-6) at Benedictine (7-3)
  • Fannin County (6-4) at Cedar Grove (8-2)
  • Haralson County (8-2) at Hart County (8-2)
  • Central, Macon (3-7) at Pierce County (10-0)
  • Beach (6-3) at Cook (3-7)
  • Pace Academy (5-4) at Greater Atlanta Christian (9-1)
  • Westside, Macon (6-4) at Appling County (8-2)
  • Sonoraville (5-5) at Jefferson (8-1)
  • Lovett (7-3) at North Hall (7-3)
  • Windsor Forest (5-5) at Crisp County
  • Liberty County (6-2) at Jackson (7-3)
  • Monroe Area (7-3) at North Murray (9-1)
  • Dawson County (7-3) at Westminster (6-4)
  • TBD at Jenkins (9-1)

Class 2A

  • Elbert County (6-4) at Douglass, Atlanta (9-1)
  • Vidalia (7-3) at Jefferson County (8-2)
  • Fitzgerald (7-3) at Bleckley County (7-3)
  • Chattooga (5-5) at Callaway (9-1)
  • South Atlanta (7-3) at Union County (9-1)
  • Screven County (7-3) at Metter (9-1)
  • Washington County (7-3) at Brooks County (6-4)
  • Temple (6-4) at Rockmart (10-0)
  • Hephzibah (8-2) at Toombs County (7-2)
  • BEST Academy (4-6) at Rabun County (10-0)
  • Heard County (4-6) at Pepperell (8-2)
  • Dodge County (4-6) at Thomasville (6-4)
  • Swainsboro (7-3) at Harlem (7-3)
  • Putnam County (5-5) at Hapevile (8-1-1)
  • Model (5-5) at Bremen (7-3)
  • Early County (5-5) at Dublin (9-1)

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

Posted on Sunday, November 10, 2019 4:08 pm.

College Football

