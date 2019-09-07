The University of Georgia will pay honor to one of the most beloved men in the history of its athletic program this weekend.

The school will dedicate the field at Sanford Stadium for Vince Dooley, longtime football coach and athletic director.

Dooley was the head football coach from 1963-89 and AD from 1979 until 2004. He led the Bulldogs to the 1980 national championship and six Southeastern Conference titles.

As athletic director, Georgia teams won 23 national championships and 78 SEC team titles.

Current head football coach Kirby Smart, a UGA graduate, played for the Bulldogs while Dooley led the athletic department. This week, Smart recalled that his wife, the former Mary Beth Lycett, once worked in the business office of the UGA Athletic Association.

“It was always unique once we got married that he always came and told me that my wife was one of his favorite all-time players,” Smart said. “That meant a lot to me that he cared enough about women’s basketball to really watch her and follow her career.”

Upon announcing naming honors in May, Gov. Brian P. Kemp — a UGA graduate and Athens native who pushed for the honor for Dooley — called the coach “one of the most celebrated leaders” in the program’s history.

“He knew how to win on the football field and inspired generations of young men and women to live with purpose, passion and integrity,” Kemp said.

Dooley’s name already graces a library endowment fund and professorship in horticulture at the university. There is also a statue at the athletics facility.

“I can think of no better way to open the 2019 home football schedule than dedicating Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium,” Athletic Director Greg McGarity said.

“The event will be a moment for the entire Bulldog Nation to collectively say ‘thank you’ to a man who has devoted much of his life to making the Georgia athletics program one of the strongest in the nation.”

Dooley credited his athletes for making Saturday possible.

“It’s primarily the players who made it happen,” he told the Athens Banner-Herald.

“I wouldn’t be out there on Saturday if it wasn’t for them. Then the coaches and my family; it means a lot for them for generations to come.

“There’s just a lot of people, a lot of the great fans that wear the red and black in Bulldog nation. A lot of people take pride in it and it’s extraordinarily special in that respect.”

Smart has said the naming of the field will “galvanize private support” around fundraising efforts to expand the 32-year-old Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, home of Bulldog football and the UGA Athletic Association.

The dedication of Dooley Field will begin at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, with kickoff of Murray State at third-ranked Georgia coming at 4. ESPN2 will televise the game.