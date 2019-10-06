BREAKING: Jersey schoolhouse catches fire

JERSEY, Ga. — Walton County Fire Rescue, along with the Social Circle Fire Department, responded to a massive fire at the old schoolhouse in Jersey late Sunday afternoon.

WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said they received a call at 4:46 p.m. of a large fire at the schoolhouse. When crews arrived, the blaze had already destroyed much of the building.

Firefighters were continuing to extinguish the blaze as of 6 p.m. Sunday.

League said crews had great water supply to fight the fire due to the Cornish Creek Reservoir being right up the road.

“There’s a 20-inch water main right at the road that pulls from the reservoir,” League said. “So that’s made things a little easier for us.”

Smoke from the blaze was visible as far away as Oxford and Monroe.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but League said foul play has not been ruled out as a possibility.

Investigators from the state fire marshal’s office are expected to return to the scene Monday.

The Jersey schoolhouse was build in the 1920s, but shut its doors around 1964. The building was mainly used to store old electronics, according to some witnesses who watched as fire crews fought the blaze.

Walton County Fire Rescue dispatched four fire engines, two ladder trucks, a water tanker and three manpower squads.

Social Circle sent a fire engine and a ladder truck.

Look for more in the Wednesday edition of The Walton Tribune.