MONROE, Ga. — An apartment caught fire in Monroe on Wednesday afternoon.

No one was injured.

At 4:42 p.m., crews from the Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire at 719 Lacy St. They found a fire in Apartment B and heavy smoke in the adjacent Apartment A.

Monroe firefighters got the blaze under control quickly, Battalion Chief Jack Armstrong said.

He said several adults and children were displaced. Crews from a disaster victim services company and the American Red Cross were requested to assist the occupants of both apartments

Investigators were on location late Wednesday afternoon to determine cause and origin if possible, Armstrong said.