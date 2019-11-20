WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Monroe Apartment burns in Monroe

No residents or firefighters injured Wednesday afternoon

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Lacy Street Fire

    Monroe Fire Department | Special to The Tribune

    Firefighters from Monroe and Walton County respond to a fire in an apartment on Lacy Street in Monroe, Ga., on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2019.

Posted: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 5:43 pm | Updated: 5:58 pm, Wed Nov 20, 2019.

Apartment burns in Monroe David Clemons | The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

MONROE, Ga. — An apartment caught fire in Monroe on Wednesday afternoon.

No one was injured.

At 4:42 p.m., crews from the Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire at 719 Lacy St. They found a fire in Apartment B and heavy smoke in the adjacent Apartment A.

Monroe firefighters got the blaze under control quickly, Battalion Chief Jack Armstrong said.

He said several adults and children were displaced. Crews from a disaster victim services company and the American Red Cross were requested to assist the occupants of both apartments

Investigators were on location late Wednesday afternoon to determine cause and origin if possible, Armstrong said.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 5:43 pm. Updated: 5:58 pm.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

Should the Georgia-Florida game stay in Jacksonville?

The Athens Banner-Herald reported the University of Georgia was close to signing a deal to keep the annual Georgia-Florida rivalry football game in Jacksonville, Florida. What do you think of this news?

Total Votes: 159

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]