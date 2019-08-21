BETWEEN — Residents of one Walton County neighborhood are pressing their commissioners to crack down on gun ranges.

A half-dozen or so residents from St. Martin’s Estates off New Hope Church Road came to the Board of Commissioners meeting to ask for laws that limit the ability for people to shoot firearms near neighborhoods.

Barry Turner, who served as the spokesman for the group, said the owner of a nearby gun range was cited last year for disturbing the peace and reckless conduct, but the charges were tossed when a Superior Court judge found Walton County has no ordinances about shooting.

Turner said the shooting has been an issue the entire 2 1/2 years he’s lived on Brockington Creek Path.

“At first it was kind of occasional; he just did it every so often, and there were trees involved so that kind of cut down on the noise, but when my neighbors began complaining about finding the bullet holes in his roof, it started to become nerve-wracking,” Turner said.

Turner said people using the gun range were shooting toward the subdivision.

After the Board of Commissioners meeting where Turner spoke Aug. 6, his neighbors were asked to stick around for an informal meeting with county leaders. He said that didn’t go so well.

“Basically they were inclined to not do anything,” Turner said. “Tempers got a little raised, but what I think they’re going to do is take some commissioners and the sheriff and a couple of deputies over there and look at it.

“I know it’s not safe because it’s in his backyard, and he’s shooting directly at our neighborhood. If anything goes awry, the bullets go into the connecting property and into our neighbors’ backyard.”

Turner said he’s been meeting with Chairman Kevin Little for nearly a year.

“He knows exactly and he even tells us it’s a serious issue in the county. … They have to look at it as countywide.”

Turner said he and his neighbors want an ordinance that prohibits shooting firearms close to a residential area.

“There is something in the state where you cannot shoot a firearm within 200 yards of a school zone,” he said. “OK, what’s the difference, school zone or neighborhood?”