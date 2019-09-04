High School Athletics: LHS names field house after Stringer

It’s only fitting that one of the structures that former Loganville athletic director Tommy Stringer was integral in helping create now bears his name.

The former Red Devils head football coach and longtime administrator passed away in 2018 due to complications from pulmonary fibrosis, but his memory now lives on at Loganville High School as the school recently renamed the field house at Red Devils Stadium the Tommy Stringer Athletic Complex.

Prior to Friday night’s rivalry matchup with Monroe Area, Loganville dedicated the new field house with a short ceremony with Stringer’s wife and daughter, the current LHS administration as well as Monroe Area head coach Kevin Reach and Hurricanes defensive coordinator Larry Massey.

“It’s just amazing,” Stringer’s wife, Sybil, said after the ceremony. “Tommy loved Loganville and helped design this whole facility. It just touches my heart and I think it’s well deserved. He did so much to bring this coach to where it is.”

Stringer was most known for his time in the prep scene, a bright 55-year career, half of which was spent with the Red Devils. But after his retirement from coaching and administration he moved his attention to other endeavors including being a member of the Georgia High School Association’s board of trustees and the Walton County Board of Commissioners.

As Loganville’s athletics director, Stringer presided over the construction of most of the Red Devils athletics facilities including the football stadium, girls softball field, tennis courts, field house and weight training facility and, most recently, the ground breaking on a new baseball field which opened in 2016.

Reach spent much of his career, as a player and a coach, with Stringer. Reach played for Stringer at Clarkston from 1980-84 and then later joined as a member of Stringer’s coaching staff Loganville in the early ‘90s.

Having Reach and Massey, who coached with Stringer for a number of years, present during the dedication of the field house was also special for Sybil.

“We brought Larry with us from Columbus and Tommy mentored him for a number of year. Then Tommy coached and taught Kevin in high school before Kevin joined his staff,” she said.

“I think Tommy was like a father figure to both of them.”