Walmart to reduce some ammunition sales

In the wake of fatal shootings at two of its stores, Walmart announced Tuesday it would stop selling certain types of ammunition.

Walmart Inc. President and CEO Doug McMillon wrote to associates a month after a gunman fatally shot 22 people in a store in El Paso, Texas, and two employees died at the hands of a co-worker in a Southaven, Mississippi, store.

McMillon said the company will discontinue sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition, such as the .223 caliber and 5.56 caliber that can be used in large capacity clips on military-style weapons, in addition to hunting weapons.

The store also will sell through its stock of handgun ammunition, then discontinue sales, and also discontinue sales of handguns in Alaska to complete its exit from the handgun sales market.

“We know these decisions will inconvenience some of our customers, and we hope they will understand,” McMillon wrote. “As a company, we experienced two horrific events in one week, and we will never be the same.”

Walmart will focus on the needs of hunting and sport shooting enthusiasts, with long-barrel deer rifles and shotguns and associated ammunition, as well as hunting and sporting accessories and apparel.

McMillon said the company’s actions Tuesday would reduce its market share of ammunition from around 20% to about 6%-9%.

He also said the company would ask that customers no longer openly carry firearms into Walmart or Sam’s Club stores in states like Georgia where “open carry” is permitted, unless they are authorized law enforcement officers.

“We believe the opportunity for someone to misinterpret a situation, even in open carry states, could lead to tragic results,” McMillon wrote. “We hope that everyone will understand the circumstances that led to this new policy and will respect the concerns of their fellow shoppers and their associates.”

McMillon emphasized there were no changes on company policy on concealed carry by customers with permits.

Store officials also said they’re encouraging the nation’s leaders “to move forward and strengthen background checks and to remove weapons from those who have been determined to pose an imminent danger,” including a debate of the reauthorization of the assault weapons ban.

Walmart has two stores in Walton County — at 2050 W. Spring St. in Monroe and 4221 Atlanta Highway in Loganville.