MONROE, Ga. — Police had made no arrests as of Tuesday morning after a home was shot into on McDaniel Street.

It happened shortly before 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Monroe police Officer Shannon Haynes said. The home was in the 500 block of McDaniel Street.

No one was injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist with processing the scene, GBI public information officer Nelly Miles said.

“Someone driving on McDaniel Street fired several shots into one of the residences with a firearm,” Haynes said. “Shell casings were discovered in the roadway in front of the residence and we called out our CID (Criminal Investigations Division) and GBI to investigate it.”

Police are not divulging the address or resident’s name “due to safety concerns,” Haynes said.

He said there were no reports of any other houses being targeted.

Haynes said there were no descriptions available for a suspect, but he asked anyone with information — including neighbors or anybody with cameras who might know something about the case — to call Monroe police headquarters at 770-267-7576.