Football Previews: Upset brewing?

George Walton Academy head coach Shane Davis insists he’ll prepare for this week’s contest like it’s just another game. But he might have a hard time convincing his players to do the same, because it’s more than just the next game on the schedule.

Not only is it Athens Academy week, the Bulldogs most hated rival, it’s a chance to pull off what would be the biggest upset since the Bulldogs joined GHSA in 2010 and to stay in contention for a first-ever region title.

GWA (5-1, 1-0 8-A subregion south) will travel to Athens Friday night to face the Spartans, who are 5-0 and ranked No. 1 in the Class A private school poll.

The last time GWA played a top-ranked team was 2012, when it lost to Eagles Landing Christian in the semifinals of the state playoffs. This time, the Bulldogs are jockeying for a spot in the postseason.

They are ranked No. 23 in the latest Class A private school power ratings, barely inside the 24-team playoff field. The Spartans are No. 4. GWA’s low rating is largely a product of a soft schedule. Its five wins have come against teams with a combined two wins. But an upset Friday would be a provide a big boost.

“They are just as good as everybody says they are,” Davis said of the Spartans. “They can beat you in a number of ways on offense and they don’t have a weakness on defense.”

Athens is averaging 40 points a game on offense and allowing just six points on defense, including a pair of shutouts. It blanked seventh-ranked Prince Avenue 24-0 last Friday.

Leading the Spartans attack is Len’Neth Whitehead, a four-star recruit who played his first game in three weeks after suffering an injury.

“We’re not going to make any big changes,” Davis said. “We are who we are and we’re confident in what we do. In games like this, you can’t make any mental mistakes and you’ve got to make sure you leave everything on the field.”

Check out the rest of this week’s high school football action. It's homecoming week for Loganville and Loganville Christian.

Clarke Central (4-2 overall, 1-0 in 8-AAAAA) at Loganville (1-5 overall, 1-0 in 8-AAAAA)

In Region 8-AAAAA over the past three years, the battle has been for runner-up. That’s because perennial state powerhouse Buford has dominated the league, winning all 17 of its region games.

In what might be the Wolves’ final season in the region, they are on track to sweep again. Despite losing its first five games, Loganville is still in the running for second place after trouncing Walnut Grove last Friday. But the Red Devils will need an upset.

Clarke Central is favored to earn the second seed out of the league. The Gladiators began the season ranked No. 9 in the state but dropped out after a shutout loss to Flowery Branch. But last week’s rout of cross-county rival Cedar Shoals was an indication they are still a formidable foe.

Clarke has been porous on defense, allowing 28 points a game. If the Red Devils can carry over their momentum from last week, when they scored a season-best 42 points, they could have a chance.

Walnut Grove (0-6 overall, 0-1 in 8-AAAAA) at Johnson (3-3 overall, 0-1 in 8-AAAAA)

The Warriors’ best shot at avoiding a winless 2019 will come Friday night against a school to which they’ve never lost.

Johnson has been an automatic victory on nearly every opponent’s schedule in recent years, including Walnut Grove, which has won all five games against the Knights. But things might be looking up for Johnson. Under new head coach Stan Luttrell, former offensive coordinator at Buford, it’s been much more competitive.

A win over Walnut Grove likely would set up a showdown with Loganville in the regular-season finale for the region’s final playoff berth.

Monroe Area (4-2 overall, 1-1 in 8-AAA) at Jackson County (2-4 overall, 0-2 in 8-AAA)

Most years, Jackson County has been a near automatic win on the Hurricanes schedule. But the woebegone Panthers made a major investment in their program this past offseason, hiring legendary coach Rich McWhorter to take over the team.

During his 25 seasons at Charlton County, he won 288 games, 15 region titles and five state championships. By contrast, he takes over a program that’s won just 115 games in its 40-year history.

Jackson won two of its first three games but has since lost three straight. Last Friday, the Panthers came within a field goal of upsetting Morgan County, the team that beat the Hurricanes by 10 two weeks ago.

The Hurricanes will be going for a sweep of Jackson County, having trounced East Jackson 56-7 last Friday with their biggest offensive outburst of the year.

Social Circle (1-4 overall, 0-3 in 8-AA) at Clarkston (0-6 overall)

The Redskins will take a break from their region schedule to complete a home-and-home series against the Angoras. It’ll be the last game of the year in which Social Circle will be favored to win.

Clarkston has won just three games over the past five seasons and hasn’t finished with a winning record since 1997.

The Angoras enjoyed their best days in the 1980s under the direction of legendary Loganville coach and athletics director Tommy Stringer, who had seven winning seasons in his nine years at the DeKalb County school, including a 21-3 record his final two years.

Deerfield-Windsor (2-3 overall) at Loganville Christian (3-3 overall, 1-0 in GISA 1-AAA)

After taking a week off, the Lions will try and snap their losing streak to teams from south Georgia Friday night at home. LCA opened the year with three straight wins but have fallen to 3-3, all to programs south of the Gnat Line.

Deerfield, located in Albany, is a traditional GISA power, having won four state titles. But they’ve struggled recently and had their first non-winning season since 1997 last fall.

The Lions have been competitive in the losses, losing by an average of just seven points.